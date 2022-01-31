Business park expansion could create 200 new jobs

Plans for Carlton Park could create up to 200 jobs - Credit: KLH Architects / Roger Skinner Holdings

Developers say expansion plans to add warehouses, offices and cafes to a Suffolk business park could create up to 200 new jobs.

Roger Skinner Holdings Ltd has submitted the plans for Carlton Business and Industrial Park at Saxmundham to East Suffolk Council - with potential occupants already lined up.

The development proposes the creation of a range of mixed commercial units totalling 4,720 sq m on empty land adjoining the existing industrial park.

It would see eight flexible sized units between 325 sq m and 1,380 sq m to support growing local and regional companies' needs along with two cafes to serve the expanding employment park and growing demand.

Designs for the scheme include retaining a World War Two pillbox - as part of an ecological enhancement area and spill-out space for employees and visitors.

Carlton Industrial Park’s origins date back to the war when it was used as an MoD depot and barracks accommodation for several armoured brigades billeted in and around Saxmundham in preparation for the D-Day landings.

A spokesman for Roger Skinner Holdings Ltd said: "It is anticipated the development will generate upwards of 160 new jobs in addition to the 40-plus jobs resultant from recent planning consents already granted."

Carlton Industrial Park is a self-contained commercial estate with 18 separate companies currently represented with around 200 people employed there, an important employment hub to support Saxmundham and the town’s planned growth with hundreds of new homes.

Wilkinson Planning, for the developers, said: "The application site itself currently comprises barren land which requires a fresh injection of commercial uplift. The site carries good employment potential which is yet to be fully unlocked.

"A viable scheme is now proposed, which will generate good commercial benefits locally attracting regional custom from the wider area.

"Detailed discussions and headline agreements are in place with several nationally recognised commercial operators, who’s core business is intrinsically supportive of the local and regional area. Carlton Park is a confirmed and preferred location for expansion."

Measures would be taken to protect nearby homes' privacy, prevent overlooking or disruption to outlook, and curb any issues with noise, smell, light, and pollution.



