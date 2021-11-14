West Suffolk hotel with royal links hits the market for £1.1million

The Rosery Country House Hotel and Restaurant in Exning, near Newmarket, is up for sale - Credit: EHOUSE

A west Suffolk hotel and restaurant that has played host to royal guests has hit the market.

The Rosery Country House Hotel and Restaurant in Exning, near Newmarket has been put for sale for £1.1million.

The hotel dates back to the 1800s and has hosted royal visitors including Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.

Offering 16 bedrooms — across a converted Victorian manor house, separate coach house and garden rooms — as well as a large dining room and function rooms, along with a commercial kitchen, the business also hosts corporate events, private events and weddings.

Outside the hotel there is a large patio area, mature gardens and a private car park for staff and guests.

The hotel and restaurant are for sale either as a business, or just as assets.

Ben Green, director at Eddisons which is marketing the property, said: “The Rosery offers an excellent opportunity for an investor or hotelier to take on an established and profitable business with significant trading potential.

"The substantial building and large mature grounds offer further development potential, subject to planning.”

Paul Williamson, managing director at Ernest Wilson, added: "This is an exciting opportunity for a new owner to acquire this superb hotel and restaurant which trades on an impressive reputation and given it’s location one which could easily become a destination hotel in its own right.”