Dr Jozsef Vuts and Dr Gareth Thomas are hoping to find an alternative way of controlling crop pest wireworm, or click beetle larvae - Credit: Rothamstaed Research

Scientists are appealing for help from farmers and growers in East Anglia as they study two types of crop pest.

Rothamsted researchers are carrying out two separate studies - one involving large white butterfly caterpillars and the other involving wireworms - or click beetle larvae - which are a major pest in cereals and root vegetables.

PhD student Ruth Carter is studying large whites and a parasitic wasp called Cotesia glomeratus which kills its caterpillar host.

A large white butterfly caterpillar and a parasitic wasp called Cotesia glomeratus which kills its large white caterpillar host and then spins yellow cocoons on or near the dead caterpillar - Credit: Vince Massimo

The same species of wasp also appears to parasitise two major crop pests, the African armyworm and fall armyworm.

She hopes to collect wasps from infected UK caterpillars to start a lab colony of parasitised armyworms.

“These armyworms are devastating pests where just a handful of caterpillars can obliterate large areas of cereals or grazing land in a matter of weeks," she said.

"They’re a real problem right across Africa in particular where they contribute to the continued poverty and misery of millions.

“Our hope is that this tiny parasitic wasp might provide new insights, and possible new ways of controlling armyworm outbreaks, rather than the widespread use of pesticides.

"I am looking for caterpillars that have been parasitised, and they can only come from wild populations.

"North Essex and Suffolk are not only key farming areas, but home to many keen gardeners and allotmenteers, so I am really hoping they can help.

“I'm trying to understand how plant ‘smells’ change after the crop has been attacked by the armyworms. We know plants change their leaf chemistry and the chemicals they emit in response to being fed on.

"I’m trying to understand how this affects parasitoids. For example, are the wasps attracted to these plant aromas – in other words, are the plants calling for help?”

Ruth is asking anybody who comes across large white caterpillars to collect them carefully, place them in a pot with leaves of the plant they were on, and send them to her.

At the same time, Dr Jozsef Vuts and Dr Gareth Thomas are researching wireworm, or click beetle larvae. Pesticides which have traditionally been used to control them are phased out and they are investigating alternative methods of control.

Dr Vuts said: “Plants are constantly releasing chemicals into the air or the soil, and pest species have evolved to tune into these as a way of finding food. We can use that to our advantage by creating traps that lure the wireworms by emitting these very same ‘smells’.

“These traps and non-toxic and provide an environmentally benign alternative for soil pest management. The main aim of our project is to develop wireworm management strategies based on attractive soil traps.”

Any farmers or growers who notice wireworm damage on their land and want to help the project should get in touch with either Gareth or Jozsef by emailing gareth.thomas@rothamsted.ac.uk or jozsef.vuts@rothamsted.ac.uk

To help with the large whites study, email Ruth.carter@rothamsted.ac.uk

