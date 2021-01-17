Published: 12:34 PM January 17, 2021

Mark Jackson and Sarah Hide at Roughacre Brewery's new site in Clare - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A small brewery is moving to Clare, and planning to expand production of its quality traditional real ales.

Sarah Hide runs Roughacre Brewery together with partner Mark Jackson. They have been based at Castle Camps in Cambridgeshire since launching in 2018, but have now made the move to Clare Hall Barns.

Mark Jackson and Sarah Hide have moved into a new brewery site at Clare Hall Barns Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Ms Hide said: "We are really pleased to be at our beautiful new premises. It's quite a big change for us."

The couple are currently concentrating on building a new bigger and better plant and planning to relaunch their "Flagonwheels" delivery service in February.

One of Roughacre Brewery's ales - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Looking to the future, after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the couple are also planning to have a shop and a taproom at their new brewery site so customers can visit them there.

"Last year we decided to expand our production, and then Covid restrictions started and it was put back," Ms Hide said.

"We are developing our products and looking to the traditional market - for instance, we have a Mild and a dark coffee porter. It's brilliant that there are lots of craft beers around and we have found there has been a great response to our take on traditional real ales."

The microbrewery specialises in small-batch brews, and have classic amber ales, golden IPA and Belgian-style abbey ale.

All its beers are bottle and cask conditioned, and are free from gelatine or other animal products, making them suitable for vegetarians.

Ms Hide said they had been looking for a new site when they met the Moore family, who run The Barns at Clare Hall and wanted to make space available to local businesses.

The new Roughacre Brewery site at Clare Hall Barns - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

She added 2020 had been a difficult year because of coronavirus restrictions, leading to a lot of festivals being cancelled, but customers had supported them.

Roughacre provides beers to pubs, restaurants, catering businesses and festivals both locally and further afield. It has a delivery arrangement with an off-licence in Linton, and has had stalls at specialist food and drink markets, including Lavenham, Haverhill and Clare Farmers' Markets.

For more details, search for @TheRoughacreBrewery on Facebook or visit the Roughacre Brewery website.