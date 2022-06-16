News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Complaints lodged after village mail deliveries delayed

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:30 AM June 16, 2022
Postman stole letters

Postman stole letters - Credit: PA

A resident of a west Suffolk village has complained that first-class mail deliveries have been delayed and feels the problem is getting worse.

Martin Hedges, a Glemsford resident, said he used to get his weekly news magazine delivered on time but now delivery is always a few days behind.

He raised the matter at the Sudbury Delivery Office and says he was told the local postman routinely leaves some of the mail at the post office as he cannot handle all the deliveries on his own because his round is too large.

Mr Hedges said: "I have no reason to doubt what I was told at the delivery office. I am shocked that first class mail is deliberately delayed."   

A Royal Mail spokesman said the company was not aware of the issue.  

He added: “If your reader would like to pass their contact details to us, we will carefully monitor deliveries to their address, and will be in touch to discuss this further. Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website.”   

Sudbury News

