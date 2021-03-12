Royal Mail to trial Sunday deliveries for first time

Published: 10:10 AM March 12, 2021

Royal Mail will deliver parcels on Sunday for the first time in a new trial. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Royal Mail will deliver parcels on Sundays for the first time, in a trial aimed at major retailers.

The move is aimed at tapping into the seven-days-a-week delivery market as more consumers expect Sunday deliveries after purchasing online.

In the last year, Royal Mail said it has processed more parcels than ever, delivering 496 million in the third quarter ending December 27.

Royal Mail said construction of its second, and largest, parcel hub is under way in Daventry, Northamptonshire, with the capacity to process more than a million parcels a day.

Chief commercial officer Nick Landon said: “The UK already trusts us to deliver their purchases six days a week both quickly and conveniently. Now, for the first time, our posties will be doing the same thing seven days a week.

“The last year has reset so many customer expectations and the desire for even more convenient and even more frequent parcel deliveries has certainly been one of them.

“We always listen to our customers, both senders and recipients, and the ask here was clear: we love what you do Monday to Saturday, so please do the same on a Sunday.

“So that’s what we’re doing, as quickly as possible, so we can offer it to more and more customers across the course of this year.”