RSPB condemns 'ludicrous' Sizewell C planning approval

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:39 PM July 20, 2022
One of the bird hides at RSPB Minsmere

The RSPB have condemned the government's 'ludicrous' decision to approve plans for nuclear power station Sizewell C. - Credit: Heather Tanner

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has expressed its disappointment that "ludicrous" plans for a nuclear power plant near the internationally-important RSPB Minsmere reserve have been approved.

RSPB chief executive Beccy Speight said: "The RSPB is extremely disappointed to learn that the government has approved plans for Sizewell C, the proposed new nuclear power station that will affect our nature reserve at Minsmere in Suffolk.

"The construction of the proposed development will be damaging and it has been granted with insufficient consideration for the effects on nature as described the government's own experts. This is a ludicrous decision for an interim government to make.

"We will be fully reviewing the reasons for the decision and will consider our options. We thank everyone who has supported and worked with us throughout the planning process and we will continue to do all we can for Minsmere and Suffolk's important wildlife."

A spokesman for Sizewell C previously said: “Sizewell C takes its environmental responsibilities incredibly seriously and is working hard to ensure the protection of the environment before, during and after the construction of the power station.

Sizewell C
East Suffolk News
Leiston News

