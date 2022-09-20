Pick your pumpkin and bottle-feed lambs at a Suffolk farm

Ruffins Farm in Bury St Edmunds invites everybody to pick pumpkins, get lost in the maize maze and bottle-feed little lambs - Credit: Ruffins Farm

A third-generation family-run farm near Bury St Edmunds is inviting people to try a pumpkin trail and maize maze this autumn.

Ruffins Farm plants more than 6,500 pumpkins every year and takes care of lots of friendly animals, including sheep, cows, donkeys and pygmy goats.

- Credit: Ruffins Farm

Farm visitors can not only get lost in the maize maze and take Instagram photos around hundreds of pumpkins, but also bottle-feed little lambs and stroke fluffy sheep.

- Credit: Ruffins Farm

With 250 acres of land for combinable crops and 300 acres of grassland, Ruffins Farm takes care of more than 600 breeding ewes and supports Suffolk's farming communities.

- Credit: Ruffins Farm

The farm will be open to the public every weekend of October from 10 am to 4 pm.

Tash Wright of Ruffins Farm said: “The farm is day-to-day run by my dad Andy. At the weekends and for pumpkin events, my brother Baz and his partner Hattie help us, along with Hattie’s mum, Andrea, and a few of my good friends.

- Credit: Ruffins Farm

“Besides PYO pumpkins, we have 30 sheep that are due to lamb over the month of October, so hopefully people will catch some of them giving birth!

- Credit: Ruffins Farm

“As well as that, there will be lambs to see and possibly orphan lambs to bottle-feed.

“At our farm, everybody can spend a great, fun day out. It’s a fantastic adventure for all the family and for children of all ages.

- Credit: Ruffins Farm

“There are lots of animals to see, pumpkins to pick, games to play and a maize maze to get lost in.

“There’s also a chance to learn about agriculture, the farming life and how we help to produce food for everyone to eat.”

- Credit: Ruffins Farm

Entry to the farm is free, and prices of pumpkins vary depending on size and shape. Maize maze prices are £3 for children and £6 for adults.

- Credit: Ruffins Farm

Ruffins Farm is located five miles south of Bury St Edmunds, just off the A143 between Whepstead and Chedburgh.