Shoe giants donate free pair to hundreds of Suffolk children

Home-Start in Suffolk CEO Tara Spence said the charity is extremely grateful for the donation from Russell & Bromley. - Credit: Home-Start in Suffolk/Archant

Suffolk families have been supported by shoe retailer Russell & Bromley through a new partnership to provide shoes for children to help those managing their budgets.

The business is working with Home-Start UK and has distributed thousands of pairs of shoes throughout the country, which when lined up would stretch for more than five miles.

In Suffolk, 250 children will receive a free pair of shoes in the coming weeks.

Russell & Bromley has offices in Martlesham, Bury St Edmunds and the Waveney area and will mean a number of families supported by Home-Start in Suffolk can enjoy new shoes for their children for free.

Home-Start in Suffolk CEO Tara Spence said: “We are extremely grateful to Russell & Bromley for their support of Suffolk families. Things are really tough for families right now with the increases to the cost of living and the rise in fuel prices, so to be able to take one of the pressures off and provide new quality shoes for 250 children is just wonderful. We are delighted that so many families will benefit from their generosity.”

Home-Start in Suffolk has been supporting families across the county for more than 23 years and usually work with more than 700 families each year.

A spokesman from Russell and Bromley, said: “We pride ourselves in the charity relationships we endeavour to nurture and are delighted that we are able to help Home-Start families in this way and make such a positive impact at the start of this year.”

Deputy chief executive of Home-Start UK Vivien Waterfield added: “Families are already benefitting from the impact of this generous philanthropic gift by Russell and Bromley.

"It is a really tough time for parents right now. Families who would otherwise struggle to afford new shoes or have to purchase on a buy now pay later arrangement, can enjoy seeing their children wearing a new pair of shoes without any worry.”

Anyone who wants more information about Home-Start in Suffolk can visit www.homestartinsuffolk.org