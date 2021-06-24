Ipswich insurance broker snapped up by London firm
- Credit: Ashtons Legal
An insurance broker employing more than 50 staff in Suffolk has been snapped up by a London-based company.
Ryan Insurance was launched in 1975 and is a top 100 broker in the UK, handling more than £12m in personal and business insurance premiums from its base in London Road, Ipswich.
It has been sold to insurance and risk management business Seventeen Group.
It will form part of James Hallam - Seventeen Group’s broking subsidiary - and will continue to trade under the Ryan’s brand.
Ryan's chairman Tim Ryan says he will now focus on his other interests while directors Robin Belsom and Tim Larke will remain to lead the business.
You may also want to watch:
Ryan's was advised on the sale by Ipswich-based law firm Ashton's Legal.
Mr Ryan said: “From the beginning of the sales process, it was important for the shareholders to have good quality advice that helped us understand the contractual elements of the deal.
Most Read
- 1 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
- 2 League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester
- 3 Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal
- 4 Man in 50s dies following crash on Suffolk border
- 5 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
- 6 Mike Bacon: We needed an enormous brush.... And it looks like we are getting one!
- 7 Rubbish dumped on A14 approach road
- 8 Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds
- 9 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
- 10 New beginnings, old faces and a return home - what to look for on 'fixtures day'
"Ashtons put a team together that managed our expectations well and simplified the language so we could make key decisions. All in all, they made the sale a more pleasant and manageable experience.”
Paul Whittingham, Craig Fiddaman and Faye Power from Ashtons’ corporate and commercial team advised on the deal. They were supported by Simon Burnip in commercial property and Colin Makin and Emily Dixon from the firm’s employment law team.
Mr Whittingham said: “Ryan Insurance is a well respected Suffolk business which has just moved into its next phase with the sale to Seventeen Group. We really enjoyed working with Tim and his team to help bring this about and wish the business every success in the future.”