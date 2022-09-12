A grade 2 listed parade of shops - 27 to 29 High Street, Saffron Walden - are set to go under the hammer at a Cheffins sale - Credit: Cheffins

A grade 2 listed shopping parade in Saffron Walden is set to take centre-stage at an East Anglian property auction.

The parade of commercial properties in the north Essex town's high street are expected to fetch £425k to £450k at the sale, which takes place at auctioneers Cheffins' salerooms in Cambridge on September 21.

They form the top lot among 22 in what Cheffins describes as a "bumper" catalogue of income-generation properties as well as homes and land in the eastern region.

The three retail units are currently fully let to established tenants and generate a rental income of more than £41k.

"Having been previously refurbished and maintained to a high standard, these buildings represent a solid investment with a guaranteed return and are estimated to sell for £425,000 - £450,000," said Cheffins.

Among other highlights are a combined lot including a social club, office building and a four-bedroom house in Newmarket which is on offer for £195k.

The social club - based in Kingston Terrace in the town centre - currently operates as the Foresters Club, which has recently signed a three-year lease on the property. It comes with a games room, bar, cloakroom and cellar with a barrel chute. Chudleigh House, Amatola House and Foresters Club could "offer scope for improvement/refurbishment and may present an opportunity for development subject to planning," said the auctioneers.

The auction also includes 13 land lots - including parcels with grassland and arable opportunities. The largest parcel is a 35-acre block of arable land at Holme Hale, near Thetford, estimated at around £320k to £350k. Another 3 acre lot of arable land and woodland at Holme Hale provides "an unusual opportunity", said Cheffins, and there is also the chance to buy a range of traditional farm buildings valued at between £60k and £70k there.

Cheffins director Ian Kitson said: “Income-producing opportunities are set to be the most sought-after at the September auction, as flexible and solid returns become increasingly attractive during volatile periods for financial markets and other investment opportunities.

"We have seen increasing numbers of investors heading to the auction room, looking to widen their portfolios as global uncertainty continues to push people towards traditional investment vehicles. In addition, land opportunities are consistently sought after by a range of buyers as farmers look to increase their holdings and investors and private buyers also look to tap into this stable market.”

In 2021, Cheffins’ property auction grossed more than £10m. The auction takes place from 2pm.