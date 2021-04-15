News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sainsbury's recalls Medjool dates over Hepatitis A contamination fears

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:15 PM April 15, 2021   
Sainsbury's is recalling some packs of Taste the Difference Medjool dates which may be contaminated with Hepatitis A

Sainsbury's customers are being warned to check packs of dates - amid fears some might be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Suffolk Trading Standards has alerted customers that the supermarket chain is recalling Taste the Difference Medjool dates because they might be contaminated with the infection.

The packs which are being recalled are 200g and 500g, with supplier/site code K0014EW on the date label, for all "best before" dates.

If you have bought any of these dates with that code, Suffolk Trading Standards' advice is that you do not eat them, but return them to your nearest Sainsbury's store for a full refund.

The warning comes during Ramadan, when many Muslims eat dates after sunset when their fasting ends.

Sainsbury's says on its website it is in close contact with the Food Standards Agency,  and no customers have reported feeling unwell after eating the dates.

The company says it was notified of the potential issue by a supplier.

"We are asking customers who have purchased these products with this specific supplier code not to eat them and to return them to their nearest Sainsbury’s store for a full refund when they next visit for groceries and other essentials," the firm said.

"Please note that packs without this code present are not affected.

"For any concerns or queries or if you are vulnerable, shielding or otherwise unable to return the product to store then please check our website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact our Careline on 0800 636262.

"No other products have been affected by this issue. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause."

