PR agency shortlisted for three industry awards after first year

A Suffolk PR agency is celebrating after being shortlisted for three industry awards, just a year after it was founded.

Woodbridge-based Satsuma Group has been recognised in the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Pride awards for the Anglia, Thames and Chiltern region.

It has been shortlisted for Small PR Consultancy of the Year accolade, as well as being a finalist in the Public Sector Campaign and Best Publication categories.

Satsuma managing director Ellen Widdup said: “It’s a staggering achievement to be in the running for three awards just a year after we founded the business.

"We are immensely proud of the team, whose talent and experience ensures we consistently deliver such a phenomenal level of work.”

Satsuma was shortlisted for Best Publication, in conjunction with construction and property development client Anderson, for its work on industry publication The Hard Hat.

And its work on a Think Local campaign with East Suffolk Council saw it nominated in the Best Public Sector campaign category.