News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

PR agency shortlisted for three industry awards after first year

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 3:00 PM August 23, 2022
Satsuma managing director Ellen Widdup

Satsuma managing director Ellen Widdup - Credit: Ellen Widdup

A Suffolk PR agency is celebrating after being shortlisted for three industry awards, just a year after it was founded.

Woodbridge-based Satsuma Group has been recognised in the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Pride awards for the Anglia, Thames and Chiltern region.

It has been shortlisted for Small PR Consultancy of the Year accolade, as well as being a finalist in the Public Sector Campaign and Best Publication categories.

Satsuma managing director Ellen Widdup said: “It’s a staggering achievement to be in the running for three awards just a year after we founded the business.

"We are immensely proud of the team, whose talent and experience ensures we consistently deliver such a phenomenal level of work.”

Satsuma was shortlisted for Best Publication, in conjunction with construction and property development client Anderson, for its work on industry publication The Hard Hat. 

And its work on a Think Local campaign with East Suffolk Council saw it nominated in the Best Public Sector campaign category.

Suffolk

Don't Miss

A closing date for The Great House in Lavenham has been announced

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk hotel and restaurant set for closure

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Here are 11 celebrities you might see around Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

11 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon