News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Promotion

Grants offer alternative to Basic Payment Scheme for farmers

Logo Icon

William Hargreaves

Published: 8:30 AM January 22, 2022
William Hargreaves of Savills, Ipswich

William Hargreaves from Savills explores some of the new funding options available for farmers and landowners - Credit: RMG Photography

With the first Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments starting to be phased out, many farmers and landowners will be looking for alternative sources of income.

The good news is there are plenty of new grants available to help boost cashflow – offering support for everything from capital projects and countryside stewardship through to initiatives that promote water management, productivity, innovation and technology. 

Future Farming Resilience Fund

Designed to support farmers and growers in identifying how, where and when they may need to adapt their business model, this fund provides a free half-day business consultation with a rural adviser of your choice – including Savills.

The one-to-one support will address changes and challenges within the agricultural sector to help create a more resilient, competitive, innovative and productive business. More details can be found at ahdb.org.uk/farm-business-review

Farming Transformation Fund

Although the deadline for some funding has passed, support is still accessible under the Improving Farm Productivity scheme.

Grants of between £35,000 and £500,000 are available to cover 40% of the cost of capital projects to improve productivity. This includes:

Most Read

  1. 1 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
  2. 2 New cafe toasts successful first week
  3. 3 World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield
  1. 4 Harper and El Mizouni made available for loan
  2. 5 Police called to anti-vaccine demonstration at Suffolk pharmacy
  3. 6 Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town
  4. 7 'Two suspicious individuals' spotted on primary school roof
  5. 8 New state-of-the-art army attack helicopters undergo testing in Suffolk
  6. 9 Long delays on A12 after overturned tractor trailer
  7. 10 Fire crews called to dog locked inside car in north Suffolk
  • the use of robotic or autonomous equipment and systems to aid crop and livestock production 
  • the installation of slurry acidification equipment (to improve nutrient management and reduce ammonia emissions).

Visit the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) website for details.

Lump Sum Exit Scheme

Although this has currently been met with little enthusiasm, the aim is to help those who wish to retire or leave the industry to do so in a managed way – freeing up land for new entrants and existing farmers who want to expand.

The lump sum will be equivalent to what would have been received through BPS payments over the next five years, set to a maximum of £100,000. More details are expected later this year but any decision is likely to require careful consideration, particularly around tax issues.

England Woodland Creation Offer

Landowners, land managers and public bodies can apply to the England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO) for support to create new woodland on areas as small as one hectare.

Grant payments will cover 100% of the costs for the capital items and activities needed to establish new woodland, while funds of up to £10,000 per hectare are available to cover initial planting and management.

The grant also allows for the woodland to be used for woodland carbon units. Applications can be made via the local woodland creation officer and the Forestry Commission website.

Slurry Investment Scheme

Set to launch later this year, the aim is to help reduce pollution from farming and contribute to the government’s 25 Year Environment Plan and Net Zero commitments.

It’s not yet known how much farmers will be able to claim, but the money will be available for those who want to invest in new slurry stores that exceed current regulatory requirements.

For advice on the rural sector in Suffolk contact William Hargreaves at Savills on 01473 234802 or WHargreaves@savills.com

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

A14 | Updated

Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Bouton has been jailed for 14 months

Ipswich Crown Court

Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business

Jane Hunt

person
Samuel Creed was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
There was also flooding reported in Southwold

Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon