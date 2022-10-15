Promotion

William Hargreaves, who leads the rural agency team for Savills in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire - Credit: RMG Photography

William Hargreaves from Savills explains how a new programme of support can help farmers manage the move away from the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

Changes to agricultural support, together with challenges caused by food supply chain pressures, rising input costs and extreme weather events are requiring many farmers to adapt their business models and carefully consider options for the future.

To help navigate the potentially choppy waters ahead, Savills is working with The National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) and fellow consultants AKC to deliver free business advice.

The support is available to all farmers who receive funding through the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and is aimed at helping them understand the changes to agricultural policy, the potential impact on their business and how to identify options to adapt.

The initiative is part of the next phase of the Future Farming Resilience Fund and has been made available through the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which has committed £32 million to provide support to farmers as they move through the transition away from BPS.

Launched this month, the initiative will run for two-and-a-half years, will allow farmers to access a one-to-one farm business review, online tools, resources and industry expertise.

The first phase of the scheme saw farmers seek advice on a wide range of topics, including environmental audits, natural capital, diversification, succession planning, joint ventures, development potential, carbon auditing and environmental scheme applications.

Support will be open to all farmers throughout England, helping to increase knowledge about the impacts of changes to direct payments, explore options for farming system change and develop change management skills.

In times of uncertainty it is more important than ever to have access to clear, reliable and trusted advice – and we would encourage anyone who might be interested to get in touch.

There is unlikely to be a single solution to the challenges and opportunities ahead – and we will work with farmers to help find the way forward that works best for their business.

For advice on the rural sector in Suffolk – or to request a business review under the Future Farming Resilience Fund – contact William Hargreaves at Savills on 01473 234802 or email WHargreaves@savills.com.