News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Promotion

Is income from natural capital finally becoming a tangible reality?

Logo Icon

William Hargreaves

Published: 9:00 AM September 18, 2021   
William Hargreaves from Savills Ipswich

William Hargreaves from Savills Ipswich - Credit: Savills/RMG Photography

William Hargreaves from Savills explores how farmers and land managers can make the most of natural capital.

Natural capital has become a buzzword within rural land management. It refers to the elements of nature that directly or indirectly produce value to society – changing how we view and value rural land.

Examples include carbon sequestration in soil, the health benefits of access to green space, the protection provided by floodplains and wildlife conservation of habitats with high levels of biodiversity.

Recently in England we have seen significant policy announcements and funding set up with the intention of increasing investment in natural capital. These initiatives represent the first steps in converting natural capital from a theoretical concept into a tangible reality – offering farmers and landowners a new source of income for the services they can provide.  

But will policy and regulation dictate how ecosystem services become monetised or will it be left to entrepreneurship to drive the ideas forward?

Take the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund (NEIRF), which opened earlier this year and is a competitive scheme which aims to stimulate private investment and market based mechanisms that improve and protect the natural environment.

Grants of between £10,000 and £100,000 are intended to help applicants create projects, build the capability to attract financial investment, and develop a market for their ecosystem services.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bishop on his 'brutal, almost disrespectful' Ipswich exit, not fitting into Cook's system and why he's 'absolutely loving' life at Lincoln
  2. 2 Your favourite pub, restaurant, café and hotel in Suffolk revealed
  3. 3 ‘Inadequate’ private hospital closes after patients ‘put at prolonged risk of harm’
  1. 4 Town face 'red tape' wait over Celina
  2. 5 A14 blocked after three vehicle crash
  3. 6 Cook on whether he's missing the influence of Richardson
  4. 7 7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets
  5. 8 Ed Sheeran announces three Wembley dates as part of = world tour
  6. 9 Hits, misses, an 'unseen' suspension, a few goals and two still without clubs - how the departed Ipswich players are faring ahead of Bishop reunion
  7. 10 Grieving Cook determined to fill Town fans with joy

However, while the concept of natural capital is moving in the right direction, ecosystem-based income streams will not simply appear – land managers will have to work together and seek out opportunities for investment.

A collaborative approach will benefit from economies of scale and offers a competitive advantage for tapping into funding.

There is also concern that investment might not trickle down to land managers. To avoid this, rural enterprises must make sure they understand the developing market and be prepared to collaborate and innovate to secure the opportunities for their land and businesses within it.

For advice on the rural sector in Suffolk contact William Hargreaves on 01473 234802 or WHargreaves@savills.com

Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bradwell dogging site

Essex Police

Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
Zaika in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, is one of three restaurants in Suffolk and north Essex up for the English Curry Awards

Food and Drink

Three East Anglian curry houses make final of English Curry Awards

Timothy Bradford

person
Ed Sheeran has hinted at when the 2022 tour dates for his = tour will be announced. 

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Tina Ann Buckle is stuck in Portugal after suffering serious injuries as a result of a fall

Suffolk Live

'It was horrific': Grandmother stuck abroad after 40ft castle fall

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon