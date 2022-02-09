Savills' sale of land at Candlet Road, Felixstowe, was just one of the deals which made up its half a billion pound haul in development plot deals in the East in 2021 - Credit: Google Earth

A property agents notched up nearly half a billion pounds' worth of land deals in the East of England last year.

Savills said the bumper £500m haul for 2021 included several key sites in Suffolk and Norfolk which will pave the way for hundreds of new homes.

In Norfolk, Taylor Wimpey snapped up a 64.5 acre site with planning permission for 550 homes at the Birch Gate development in Wymondham.

Other significant deals included two plots at Rackenheath with permission for 202 and 102 properties were purchased by Persimmon Homes and Norfolk Homes respectively. Hopkins Homes purchased the site of the Memorial Hall in Brundall, which has permission for 170 homes.

Persimmon also snapped up a 58-acre site with go-ahead for 560 homes - 35% of which will be affordable - at Candlet Road in Felixstowe.

Matthew Homes meanwhile purchased a seven acre plot at Brantham earmarked for 65 homes - 35% of which will be affordable and Ruby Homes bought a 5.8 acre site at Creeting St Mary near Ipswich with permission for 42 homes.

Essex deals included a 10 acre site in Wivenhoe with permission for 120 homes which was sold to Taylor Wimpey, and a 71 acre site at Great Leighs near Chelmsford with permission for 525 homes was sold to Bellway Homes.

Agents operating across the three counties reported strong demand.

Richard Shuldham - who is on the development team at Savills in Norwich - said demand for residential development land remains high with competition among developers pushing up prices.

Richard Shuldham, who is part of Savills' development team in Norwich - Credit: Jon Paul Ladd

This was fuelled by an exceptionally strong housing market, he said.

“The shortage of supply – in particular for sweet spot sites benefitting from plenty of surrounding countryside and good connectivity via existing road and rail networks – has heightened competition and led to the highest growth in land values since 2014.

“Interestingly we have seen several new developers enter the market over the last 12 to 18 months who perhaps hadn’t previously considered Norfolk or Suffolk as a viable option. However with the pandemic and people prioritising lifestyle changes and working from home, the two counties are now firmly on the radar and generating plenty of interest.”

The cost of greenfield land also soared by an average of 11.5% in the East last year compared to 2019 - the highest rise of any region, said Savills

The value of urban sites rose by an average of 5.5% in the East of England compared to a UK average of 6.8% over the same period.

Andy Redman, who leads the development teams for Savills across Suffolk and Essex, said the fundamentals of the development market remain extremely strong.

Andy Redman, Savills head of development for Suffolk and Essex - Credit: Richard Marsham

"While the market in general is underpinned by demand for housing outstripping supply there are noticeable trends such as a move to more home working which is making locations which might previously have been dismissed now becoming targets for developers," he said.

“Looking ahead, although there is some uncertainty around rising build costs, we expect market activity to remain at levels similar to last year – with opportunities for all parties and those taking innovative approaches likely to see the best returns.

“Growth of the Build to Rent sector for example is likely to continue, while at the same time the private and affordable housing markets remain robust, with strong demand from developers not merely in the traditionally strong areas of North London and Essex but also pushing out into more rural locations such as Suffolk.”

A plot of land at Wivenhoe which was sold by Savills in 2021 - Credit: Google Earth

Savills said in total its development teams sold 50 sites across Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire in 2021, totalling £498,601,900.

These had planning permission for 8,632 homes. The total value of transactions was a 137% increase on 2020 and a 67% increase on 2019.



