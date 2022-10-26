Five weeks of cable work around 'vital pre-Christmas trade' raises concerns

Fears have been raised businesses in Saxmundham High Street could be affected by the closure to enable new electric cables to be laid - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A power company has sought to allay concerns businesses in a Suffolk market town could lose out on vital pre-Christmas trade during a five-week project to replace faulty electricity cables.

Network operator UK Power Networks (UKPN) will be carrying out the urgent upgrade to the cables in Saxmundham High Street from October 28 following a spate of recent power cuts in the town, including on October 9, which affected 750 homes.

However, the planned works have sparked fears the vital festive season could be affected as traders grapple with the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Di Eastman, chair of Saxmundham Town Council, said she had a productive meeting with Aaron Collins, project manager with Compass Infrastructure, which is being contracted to carry out the work on behalf of UKPN.

She was particularly concerned about businesses at the ‘north end’ of the High Street, which could have been cut off by the proposed closure of the junction of the High Street and Street Farm Road.

But she said Mr Collins assured her three-way traffic lights would be installed at this spot allowing traffic coming from St John’s Road and Street Farm Road to access the car park in Market Place, so customers could continue to visit the shops.

Traffic lights were already in place at the southern end of the High Street at the junction with Chantry Road and Church Street, so vehicles could still visit businesses at that end, although she was worried there would be an increase in traffic in neighbouring roads while the work was taking place.

She said: “I don’t think there is anything we can do to stop the work taking place because it is urgent and it is necessary, so what we need to do is minimise the disruption as much as we can for businesses and to get the message out that people will still be able to access the shops, which will be open.

“I did feel a bit more reassured by the meeting. The project manager is going to be on site every day and if there are any problems, they can speak to him directly. He has got to make sure that his workforce is protected and he will do what he can to minimise disruption.”

A spokesperson for UKPN said the work, which aims to make electricity supply more reliable, was due to end on November 25 and while vehicular access would be restricted, there would still be pedestrian access to the High Street.

He said: “We will complete this essential work as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”