'Dog obsessed' couple turn their passion into career with new shop

Published: 4:30 PM June 14, 2021

Stefan Brill and Sarah King have opened a new pet shop at Stonham Barns that stocks natural food and their handmade accessories. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A barking mad couple from Saxmundham have taken the plunge and opened their own pet shop, turning their love of handmade dog accessories into a business.

Stefan Brill, 29, and partner Sarah King, 27, have opened their own shop, Heath and Hound, at a unit at Stonham Barns.

The couple, who met on Plenty of Fish nine years ago, described themselves as being "dog obsessed" — and have now felt brave enough to turn their hobby into a career.

Stefan said: "We have always wanted to open our own shop and we jumped at the opportunity when the unit came up.

Stefan Brill and Sarah King have opened a new pet shop at Stonham Barns that stocks natural food and their handmade accessories. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We have never felt brave enough to do it, but it felt like 'now or never' and it really does feel freeing to run your own business."

It all started when they got their first dog seven years ago, and Sarah began spending lots of money on accessories, such as collars and leads.

Stefan suggested she started making her own, and with the help of her mum's old sewing machine she got to work, soon falling in love with the hobby.

Stefan Brill and Sarah King have opened a new pet shop at Stonham Barns that stocks natural food and their handmade accessories. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She has since made leads, collars, bandanas, harnesses and coats, with friends soon realising they were good enough to sell.

They started selling them on Facebook, then Etsy, before launching their own website.

Sarah juggled making the accessories with being a carer and working 16-hour days as she was also studying to become a veterinary nurse.

Stefan Brill and Sarah King have opened a new pet shop at Stonham Barns that stocks natural food and their handmade accessories. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stefan took on a new job as a dementia support worker during the pandemic at a care home in Middleton, but contracted Covid-19 and is still suffering with the after effects today.

He was let go from his job and admitted he was "devastated", but said they were determined not to give up.

Stefan Brill and Sarah King have opened a new pet shop at Stonham Barns that stocks natural food and their handmade accessories. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People have since been coming from far and wide to get their hands on the pair's dog accessories, with the shop now open seven days a week.

The shop also offers a range of handmade products alongside healthy, nutritious pet treats

and other essentials.

Stefan Brill and Sarah King have opened a new pet shop at Stonham Barns - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For more details visit their website.

Stefan Brill and Sarah King have opened a new pet shop. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



