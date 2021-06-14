'Dog obsessed' couple turn their passion into career with new shop
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A barking mad couple from Saxmundham have taken the plunge and opened their own pet shop, turning their love of handmade dog accessories into a business.
Stefan Brill, 29, and partner Sarah King, 27, have opened their own shop, Heath and Hound, at a unit at Stonham Barns.
The couple, who met on Plenty of Fish nine years ago, described themselves as being "dog obsessed" — and have now felt brave enough to turn their hobby into a career.
Stefan said: "We have always wanted to open our own shop and we jumped at the opportunity when the unit came up.
"We have never felt brave enough to do it, but it felt like 'now or never' and it really does feel freeing to run your own business."
It all started when they got their first dog seven years ago, and Sarah began spending lots of money on accessories, such as collars and leads.
Stefan suggested she started making her own, and with the help of her mum's old sewing machine she got to work, soon falling in love with the hobby.
Most Read
- 1 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
- 2 Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes
- 3 Cyclist hurt in crash with car
- 4 GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns
- 5 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
- 6 'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads
- 7 Man in 20s dies after fall from pub
- 8 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 9 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
- 10 Comedian Jack Whitehall visits Suffolk's 'most incredible' Wilderness Reserve
She has since made leads, collars, bandanas, harnesses and coats, with friends soon realising they were good enough to sell.
They started selling them on Facebook, then Etsy, before launching their own website.
Sarah juggled making the accessories with being a carer and working 16-hour days as she was also studying to become a veterinary nurse.
Stefan took on a new job as a dementia support worker during the pandemic at a care home in Middleton, but contracted Covid-19 and is still suffering with the after effects today.
He was let go from his job and admitted he was "devastated", but said they were determined not to give up.
People have since been coming from far and wide to get their hands on the pair's dog accessories, with the shop now open seven days a week.
The shop also offers a range of handmade products alongside healthy, nutritious pet treats
and other essentials.
For more details visit their website.