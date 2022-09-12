'I still love it': Suffolk shopkeeper celebrates half-century at store

Gary has spent 50 years at Fisher's Home Hardware - which he has owned for 34 years. - Credit: Gary Smith

A Saxmundham shopkeeper is celebrating 50 years of work at Fisher's Home Hardware, on the high street.

65-year-old Gary Smith joined the shop at the age of 15, and has stayed ever since - taking over the business over 34 years ago.

Looking back at his half a century at the store, Gary said: “It’s been very good – I've enjoyed all 50 years.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes within the town itself – we used to have another hardware store and a builder's merchants, but they’re all gone.

“So we’re the only remaining hardware store in town."

Over his time at the shop, Gary even managed to go viral in the wake of the release of the erotic novel series 50 Shades of Grey.

“I had my 15 minutes of fame with that one," he said.

Fisher's Home Hardware is on the High Street in Saxmundham. - Credit: Google Maps

“I made a sign up for window just pointing out that we sell products like duct tape, rope and cable ties. It went viral – it made the television.

“I didn’t realise how much of an effect that would have – we had people coming in, youngsters, older people, just to have a laugh."

Gary, who alongside other local businesses also raised several thousands of pounds for charity with a calendar - also paid tribute to the customers of Fisher's who he described as the best part about his job.

“The customers over the years have made it.

“12 months ago I had a heart attack – so I was in hospital for three days, I came out and the customers were absolutely brilliant," he said.

Gary is also insistent that he's not done yet and wishes to carry on with the shop. He said: “I intend to keep on going – we're adding new things to the shop.

“Achievement wise I’ve taken it very much for granted – but then speaking to customers they say this is quite an achievement and you realise spending 50 years at one place is quite a big thing.

“It hasn’t seemed like 50 years. I’ve loved it – and I still love it."