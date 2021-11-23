'Always stop and think' - Suffolk IT expert's Black Friday scam warning

An IT expert is urging Suffolk shoppers to stay safe online this Black Friday amid growing concerns of a rise in scams.

Jonathan Smy, managing director of SMY IT Services in Ipswich, has issued the warning ahead of an anticipated spike in cyber-crime targeting festive shoppers.

It is expected billions of pounds will be spent nationwide in the annual shopping event as both independent and big businesses slash their prices.

Scammers' main tactics include sending fraudulent emails offering rock-bottom prices on the year’s must-have products — but the links redirect shoppers to crooked sites designed to take their bank details.

Mr Smy has urged shoppers to remember: "If something looks too good to be true, it probably is."

His top tips include looking out for spelling mistakes and double-checking the sender's address of any suspicious emails.

Mr Smy added: "Unfortunately we see this increase in cyber-crime every year and criminals are always evolving their tactics.

"Always make sure to stop and think before clicking on any link and to speak to your bank should you have any concerns over a payment you have made.

"The festive season is a fun and busy time for us all, so it is a shame criminals see it as the ideal opportunity to take advantage of excited shoppers."