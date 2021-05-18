News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Major town employer eyes expansion with giant warehouse complex

Sarah Chambers

Published: 12:32 PM May 18, 2021   
Sealey's proposed new office and warehouse building in Bury St Edmunds

A computer-generated image of the proposed new Sealey building at Suffolk Business Park - Credit: Wincer Kievenaar Architects

One of the largest private employers in Bury St Edmunds is planning a major expansion.

Sealey — which sells tools and equipment to dealers involved in the automotive, engineering, agricultural markets — is hoping to create a purpose-built, 200,000sq ft warehouse and office complex at Suffolk Business Park.

If the plans get the thumbs up from the council, the business — which has been trading for 40 years — will be able to expand its 430-strong workforce and accommodate more stock.

The proposed new building next to its existing site in the town’s Kempson Way has been designed by Wincer Kievenaar Architects, which has worked with Sealey over the last couple of decades.

Sealey is one of two businesses operating at the Kempson Way site which hopes to benefit from the expansion. New business Dellonda, which employs 16 staff, has just completed its first full year of trading and is eyeing further growth. It supplies home, garden and leisure products directly to consumers through online sales.

Both businesses say they have seen “significant” growth in the past 12 months and are looking to create more office and warehouse space to enable them to grow further.

Sealey group projects director Mark Sweetman said: “This new warehouse and office development is an important part of our growth strategy and will provide us with the increased space we need to accommodate additional stockholding, as well as the anticipated extra staff we will need to employ, hopefully from the local area. In addition, the growth of both businesses will also generate opportunities for those who are already part of our team should they wish to progress their careers.”

Wincer Kievenaar director Craig Western said planners’ views in pre-submission talks had been taken on board when designing the building.

“We have seen Sealey grow from strength to strength and have completed many projects over the last 20 years with the business. The current scheme, submitted for planning approval, includes a purpose-built 200,000sq ft warehouse and ancillary office accommodation and has been designed to complement the nearby Sealey Service Centre,” he said.

“The submission follows pre-application engagement with West Suffolk Council and seeks to integrate the Sealey portfolio of buildings within the Suffolk Business Park. Planning officer comments in respect of parking, cycle facilities, landscaping and architecture have all been taken on board and form part of the proposals submitted.”

If planning is granted for the new scheme, Sealey is also looking to expand and refurbish its current premises on Kempson Way which is more than 20 years old.

“Our roots are firmly established in Bury St Edmunds and we intend to make a significant investment to ensure that we provide a modern, clean working environment for all of our staff,” said Mr Sweetman.

