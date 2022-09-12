Second wave of strikes to hit Port of Felixstowe

Exclusive

Workers at the Port of Felixstowe have today served two weeks' notice before further strike action.

Strikes will begin on September 27 and will last for eight days.

The walkout will clash with action taking place at the Port of Liverpool, which will run from Monday 19 September to Monday 3 October.

Last month, Unite members voted in favour of industrial action by a majority of 92% as part of a pay dispute, with the union holding out for a 10% pay increase.

Following eight days of strikes that began on August 21 - the first since 1989 - bosses at the Port of Felixstowe decided to implement their pay offer last week without any agreement with union leaders.

It is understood Unite put the offer of 7% plus £500 to their members over the last few days and an overwhelming majority of 82% voted to refuse it.

As a result, members have served notice of a second wave of strikes at the Port.

The crossover with action at the Port of Liverpool is considered to be a major cause of concern, with a number of cargo ships potentially being redirected to other ports or back to Europe.

On the news, an anonymous Suffolk shipping expert said: “At a time when all of us are facing further financial pressure, the wider impact on associated industries and business in general is unnecessarily damaging.”

Adam Searle, a Suffolk haulage boss, said the last round of strikes cost him £70,000 in just one week.

Following announcement of strikes last month, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Both Felixstowe docks and its parent company CK Hutchison Holding Ltd are both massively profitable and incredibly wealthy. They are fully able to pay the workforce a fair day’s pay.

“The company has prioritised delivering multi-million-pound dividends rather than paying its workers a decent wage.

“Unite is entirely focused on enhancing its members’ jobs, pay and conditions and it will be giving the workers at Felixstowe its complete support until this dispute is resolved and a decent pay increase is secured.”

The Port of Felixstowe has been reached out to for comment.