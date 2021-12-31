7 businesses that opened in Suffolk in 2021

Here are some of the businesses that opened in Suffolk this year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Despite starting the year in lockdown, many businesses have opened in Suffolk over the past year.

Here are just seven businesses that started trading in high streets across Suffolk in 2021.

1. Luna House Preloved & Vintage Boutique

Anne Hawes (right), Gillian Beeson (left) and Amanda Sherring (centre) outside their new shop in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The vintage and pre-loved shop was opened in Bury St Edmunds in April by Anne Hawes, Gill Beeson, Helen Copeland and Amanda Sherring.

Luna House stocks an eclectic mix of antique furniture, homeware, jewellery and vintage clothing - which Mrs Hawes said at the time of opening is addressing a shift away from fast fashion and towards longer-lasting possessions.

Speaking in April Mrs Hawes, from near Newmarket, said the new store is proving to be "really, really popular".

2. Gladys and George

Sarah Weston opened a new boutique in Mildenhall highstreet, Gladys and George - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Selling clothing and accessories, Gladys and George opened in Mildenhall in May after it was launched online during the coronavirus lockdown.

Deciding on where to open her business, Sarah Weston said she wanted to stay close to home and open in Mildenhall because she believed people are still keen to shop local.

She said: "I used to go to Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge for my shopping but during the lockdown I discovered the local butcher and I think people have found their local restaurant where they have been getting their takeaways from, and I think people want to support local independent businesses."

3. K K'S Sweet Treats

Kala Reeve, right, and Keeley Chaplin, who opened KK's Sweet Treats in Lowestoft. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Best friends Kala Reeve and Keeley Chaplin opened the sweet shop in Lowestoft in April as the lockdown restrictions eased.

Before opening the pair had been running a click and collect delivery service to people in the area.

Speaking about the opening in April, Ms Chaplin said: "We have had a lot of new people in as well as the ones we already knew on Facebook."

4. House of Heritage

New vintage interiors shop, House of Heritage, has opened in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It started as a way to make some extra money during university, but Tom Duff's passion for vintage interiors saw him open his first shop in 2021.

House of Heritage joined the business scene in Bury St Edmunds town centre when it opened in Garland Street in October.

Speaking in October, Tom said: "The things we have are one-off pieces that should keep their value if not increase."

5. Jamie's Meat Inn

Jamie's Meat Inn expanded by opening a new store in Haverhill in April - Credit: Jamie's Meat Inn

The popular butcher's shop, which already has a store in Sudbury, expanded by opening a second site in Haverhill in April.

Speaking in March, owner Jamie Towells said: "We already deliver to a number of Haverhill customers on Fridays who often say they wish we were closer.

"There are currently no butcher shops in Haverhill and we have already had some great feedback from customers since we announced our new opening, including praise from the council."

6. Toolstation

A new Toolstation branch opened in Sudbury. - Credit: Toolstation

DIY chain Toolstation opened a new store in Sudbury in December.

The opening of the store created seven new jobs in the area and the shop provides essential products to local trade and DIY customers.

The store is open seven days a week.

7. Aldi

The Aldi opened in Gipping Way in Stowmarket in July - Credit: Archant

A new Aldi store opened in Stowmarket in July and created 25 new jobs for people in the local area.

Speaking at the time of opening store, manager Matt Gilson said: "We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Stowmarket."

It was the first Aldi store to open in the town since 2009, when the national chain left its previous Gipping Way premises.