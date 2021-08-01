News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Bridal shop opens in well-known former bookshop

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 11:00 AM August 1, 2021   
Tegan Patmore and Roberta Lambert have opened a new bridal shop in Sudbury called Silk and Maple. P

Tegan Patmore and Roberta Lambert have opened a new bridal shop in Sudbury called Silk and Maple - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two friends who started a wedding business in lockdown have opened a bridal stop in the premises of a former Sudbury bookshop.

Tegan Patmore and Roberta Lambert met when they both worked as wedding managers at Gosfield Hall.

They have now have opened Silk & Maple bridal store in the former Kestrel Bookshop in Friars Street, Sudbury.

"We became pretty good friends quite quickly," Miss Patmore said. 

"We'd already started talking about starting a business [before the pandemic started] but we had put it on a backburner, because we were so busy at Gosfield.

You may also want to watch:

"Obviously, weddings completely halted last year so I was furloughed and unfortunately Roberta was made redundant, so it's just sort of kick-started it really.

"We spent all our spare time brainstorming and coming up with plans, what we envisioned and how the shop would run."

Tegan Patmore and Roberta Lambert have opened a new bridal shop in Sudbury called Silk and Maple. P

Tegan Patmore and Roberta Lambert got the idea for their new business during the coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town well beaten as Millwall win feisty friendly
  2. 2 Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12
  3. 3 Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers
  1. 4 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss to Millwall
  2. 5 Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death
  3. 6 'It could do us the world of good... it brings everyone down to earth with a little bit of a bump' - Cook on Millwall loss
  4. 7 Biker injured in crash with car in south Suffolk
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 0 Millwall 3: Town are well tamed by Lions
  6. 9 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall
  7. 10 Warnock and Dijon boss give updates on Town targets Coulson and Celina

The business's name, Miss Patmore said, pays homage to her Canadian roots, as well as hinting at the shop's wares.

The pair said they think they have found a gap in the market for a bridal shop in Sudbury - and stumbled across the former Kestrel Bookshop premises.

"We just wandered up the street for whatever reason, and found this shop that look like it was closing down.

"We knocked on the neighbour's door and said 'is it being sold?' they said yes and here we are," Miss Lambert explained.

"It came together so organically."

The Kestrel Bookshop closed early in 2020, having been run by Jo and Ian Berry since 1975. It had been in the Berry family for around 200 years.

A picture of the shop in 1920 when it was a confectioners. 

A picture of the shop premises in 1920, when it was a confectioners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Miss Patmore said the pair felt the responsibility of taking on the shop.

She said: "We feel that we have a huge responsibility. And we have to honour them and the shop's history in some way.

"It's just so nice to be a part of something that was so well-known in the community. We feel quite honoured to be in here.

"Each of our dressing rooms has a name and we've named the third dressing room Kestrel."

She added the pair had given Mr Berry a tour of the shop and said he "couldn't believe it".

On Thursday, the pair hosted a sold out launch event for the shop.

Sudbury News
Babergh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Wright was found guilty of killing five women in 2008 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, So

Latitude Festival

'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Live

Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
(L-R) Mark Ashton, Mike O'Leary and Paul Cook take questions from Ipswich Town fans at Portman Road tonight

Football | Video

Town bosses on 'Chequebook FC' nickname, Premier League timeframe and more

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus