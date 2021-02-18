News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
‘Prime’ £1.5m port site in proposed freeport area hits market

Sarah Chambers

Published: 1:52 PM February 18, 2021   
Stanton Europark, for sale for £1.5m, is an 8.2 acre site at a proposed "freeport" area at Harwich

The 8.2 acre Stanton Europark site at Harwich outlined in red is being offered up for sale for £1.5m freehold

A “prime” site inside what could become an East Anglian freeport is being offered up for sale.

The 8.2 acre Stanton Europark site at Harwich has been put on the market with a freehold price tag of £1.5m.

Agents Penn Commercial say the development site — next to Harwich International Port — could find itself inside an area with strong potential for economic growth.

The area designated for a potential freeport comprising two undeveloped lots of green field land is being offered with vacant possession and on an unconditional basis.

Penn Commercial managing director Vanessa Penn said the location could suit a logistics operation.

“With its strategic links next to Harwich International Port and excellent access to the A12, via the A120, and the M25, Stanton Europark would be ideal for a depot, transport yard, plant hire company or lorry park,” she said. 

You may also want to watch:

“It would be particularly suitable for a company already based in Felixstowe, with ties to Harwich International Port. 

“The site is also located within the desirable Haven Ports area, which is now the subject of a bid to become one of the UK’s 10 designated ‘freeports’.”

A bid has been submitted to create a customs “freeport” for the East of England straddling the Ports of Harwich and Felixstowe, which are both owned by Hutchison Port Holdings.

It was submitted to government on February 5, 2021 — and could see the "Haven Ports" of Felixstowe and Harwich become one of 10 freeport facilities across the UK.

If successful, the bid would bring financial incentives to investors in the area and could potentially create thousands of new jobs. 

Stanton Europark sits next to Harwich Gateway Retail Park. This includes household names such as Argos, Costa Coffee, B&M, Home Bargains, Carpetright and Domino’s Pizza, with a Morrisons  superstore immediately opposite the retail park.

