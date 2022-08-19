Promotion

Once under construction, Sizewell C will employ 1,500 apprentices with a range of opportunities from conventional to degree level apprenticeships - Credit: Andrew Hendry

Sizewell C, the low carbon nuclear power station planned for Suffolk, took another giant step forward recently with Government approval of the project. The next step in the process in agreeing financing for the project with a view to starting construction in 2023. Here we explore why this is good news for the region.

Apprenticeships – of all levels

Sizewell C is aiming to employ 1,500 apprentices during the construction of the new power station and will employ 7,900 people during the peak build schedule, with a third coming from the local area.

There will be a range of opportunities from conventional to degree-level apprenticeships offered and Sizewell C is working in partnership with local colleges now to ensure the skills are in place for local people to join to project.

There will be a wide variety of construction and mechanical roles including degree-level engineering, digital engineering, welding, project management, and steel-fixing.

There will also be apprenticeships in many site-support services, including operations management, logistics, environment, health and safety, security and accountancy.

Some apprenticeships have started with one of Sizewell C's partners, Doosan Babcock, recruiting students from East Coast College to start apprenticeships at its sister project Hinkley Point C in Somerset before transferring back to Sizewell C.

Want to find out more?

If you are still at school or college, come and visit the Sizewell Visitor Centre. It's next to Sizewell B, the operational nuclear power station in Suffolk that provides low carbon power for over 2.5million homes.

Sizewell B is a great place to find out more about nuclear power and why it is vital in tackling climate change. Anyone over 11 can book a tour of the power station, too. The Sizewell visitor centre is open to the public from 9am-4.30pm Monday to Friday. To arrange a tour of the power station email Sizewellbtours@edf-energy.com or call 01728 653974.

If you are between 16-21 join Young Sizewell C, the skills and development programme to fast-track young people onto the project. If you register with the programme you will be the first to learn about apprenticeship opportunities.

Sizewell C also plans to run events and development courses to help young people reach their potential. There are useful careers tools and support and advice on the website at sizewellc.co.uk

Joshua Wilkins, Sizewell C project controls apprentice - Credit: Tony Pick

Case study

Joshua Wilkins Sizewell C project controls apprentice:

“I am a project controls apprentice for Sizewell C. It is a three-year apprenticeship which I started at Hinkley Point C in Somerset and am completing in Suffolk with Sizewell C.

"Before I joined the project, I studied Level 2 and Level 3 courses in science, IT, maths, game development, and engineering at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. The 3D modelling and code development in game dev has been useful for working on some of the 4D design of Hinkley Point C.

"My family recommended the apprenticeship to me as both my dad and grandad worked on the construction of Sizewell B. I am learning so much and really enjoy combining learning with on-the-job experience.

"I really enjoyed spending the first two years of my apprenticeship at Hinkley Point. I was originally based in the Bristol office and spent my time between there and the busy construction site. I rotated around the different functions of the project such as the nuclear island, the conventional island, and the mechanical electrical and heating ventilation areas. This gave me a really good overview of what different parts of the project involve.

"In January 2022 I moved across to the Sizewell C project and back home to Suffolk. I am based in the project controls team in the London office at the moment. I am learning new software to pool data and improve and track schedules. I will complete my apprenticeship in September and hope to gain a Level 3 in Extended Engineering and become a qualified project controls technician.”