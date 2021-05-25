Suffolk apprentices given chance to work at Hinkley Point C

Published: 10:45 AM May 25, 2021

Cody Lucas is one of the apprentices to have secured a placement at Hinkley Point C - Credit: www.andrewhendry.com

Suffolk apprentices have shared their experiences of working at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in preparation for a potential move to Sizewell C.

A number of young people have started their training at the Somerset power station, before being transferred back to Suffolk should plans for the £20bn plant get the go-ahead.

The south-west station has so far trained 756 apprentices to date.

Among those currently working at the plant include project controls apprentice Joshua Wilkins, 21, who said he is "proud" to help build the first new nuclear power station in a generation.

Joshua Wilkins is another Suffolk apprentice working at the Somerset power plant - Credit: EDF Energy

Mr Wilkins, who is in the second year of his three-year apprenticeship, said: "I feel really proud to work in an industry that’s fighting climate change and making a real difference in helping Britain cut its emissions and protect the planet.

You may also want to watch:

"Working in project controls means that I get to combine two of my favourite things – IT and engineering. I keep track of our schedule and the tasks we have to do.

"That’s a pretty big role in a project like this where we are building a new nuclear power station which will make such a big contribution to meeting net zero targets.

"We literally have thousands of tasks to complete to deliver the UK's first new nuclear power station in a generation and I am proud to be doing my bit."

Suzy Jones, 22, is one of the young apprentices at Sizewell B - Credit: EDF Energy

Also among those is former East Coast College student Cody Lucas, who secured an apprenticeship with Doosan Babcock after completing his Level 3 welding qualification.

Mr Lucas, who will soon begin working at Hinkley Point C, said: “It is an opportunity of a lifetime to work at Hinkley Point C and then come back home to Suffolk as a qualified welder to work at Sizewell C.

"I was over the moon when I got the phone call to say I got on the apprenticeship.

"I can’t wait to start.”

Brer Cornish, a fourth year apprentice at Sizewell B - Credit: www.andrewhendry.com

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk, said: “Sizewell C provides a vital lifeline for some of our most vulnerable young people in the region.

"Inspire Suffolk has a long-term partnership with the project and we are already opening doors for young people to gain access to training and new skills to help improve their life chances.

"It is important we get behind the project and ensure we make the most of it for families in Suffolk.”