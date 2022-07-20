News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sizewell C gets green light from government

Published: 12:14 PM July 20, 2022
Updated: 12:49 PM July 20, 2022
How Sizewell C with its twin reactors could look alongside plants A and B on Suffolk's coast

Sizewell C, a long-planned new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, has been granted planning permission.

The station which it is hoped will generate enough electricity for six million homes was given the go-ahead by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy more than two years after plans were submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.  

Sarah Richards, chief executive of the Planning Inspectorate, said:  “The Planning Inspectorate has now examined more than 100 nationally significant infrastructure projects since the Planning Act 2008 process was introduced, ensuring local communities have had the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them.  

“This Examination took place during the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions and the Examining Authority worked hard to ensure that local people, the local authorities – East Suffolk District and Suffolk County Council - and other interested parties were able to fully participate.   

“The Examining Authority listened and gave full consideration to local views and the evidence gathered during the Examination before making its recommendation.” 

Attention will now turn to how the project will be funded, and a number of outstanding considerations outlined by the Secretary of State – these include biodiversity, a lack of permanent water supply and issues on the nearby A12.  

More to follow.

