Quartet graduates from apprentices to Sizewell B workers

Brer Cornish and Suzanne Jones with their awards after completing their apprenticeships - Credit: EDF ENERGY

Four young people from Suffolk have successfully qualified after serving four-year apprenticeships and moved into full-time jobs at Sizewell B.

The four recruits all joined the apprenticeship scheme from local schools and colleges in 2017 - Brandon Ayers, from Benjamin Britten High School, Lowestoft College; Brer Cornish, Bungay High School and Sixth Form and Lowestoft College; Suzanne Jones, Northgate High School and Suffolk New College, Ipswich; and Adele Jenner, Hartismere School.

A special graduation ceremony was held to mark the completion of their apprenticeships with Brer Cornish being awarded Sizewell Technical Apprentice of the Year and also Overall EDF Fleet Technical Apprentice of the Year.

Suzanne Jones, Brer Cornish, Brandon Ayers and Adele Jenner at the start of their apprenticeships back in 2017 - Credit: EDF ENERGY

Brer said: “I was initially overwhelmed by being presented with these awards but also very proud that my efforts throughout my apprenticeship hadn’t gone unnoticed. This proved to me that my hard work throughout the four years of my apprenticeship had been worthwhile.”

Robert Gunn, Sizewell B station director, said: “Nothing gives greater pleasure than seeing the next generation join Sizewell B. I wish all our apprentices a long rewarding career which could start here and progress to Sizewell C following the footsteps of those who came across from Sizewell A."



