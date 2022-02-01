Report highlights Suffolk's skills shortages

An economic partnership has highlighted a lack of skilled labour in Suffolk to fill vacant positions, as well as other challenges presented by the post-pandemic recovery.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has published its latest Local Skills Report, which identifies the need for skills to be able to meet demand in the growth sectors in Norfolk and Suffolk, which include clean energy, agri-food and ICT/digital.

The report also reflects some of the challenges facing the economy in the two counties, presented by a rural population, with smaller market towns and several larger towns.

Demographic advantages and disadvantages are also discussed, as presented by an older age range, with more people aged between 45 and 64 compared with the national average.

To read the full report, please visit www.newanglia.co.uk