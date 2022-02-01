News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Report highlights Suffolk's skills shortages

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 12:49 PM February 1, 2022
File photo dated 06/10/11 of a trainee bricklayer, as building firms are having to hire bricklayers

New Anglia LEP has published its Local Skills Report - Credit: PA

An economic partnership has highlighted a lack of skilled labour in Suffolk to fill vacant positions, as well as other challenges presented by the post-pandemic recovery. 

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has published its latest Local Skills Report, which identifies the need for skills to be able to meet demand in the growth sectors in Norfolk and Suffolk, which include clean energy, agri-food and ICT/digital. 

The report also reflects some of the challenges facing the economy in the two counties, presented by a rural population, with smaller market towns and several larger towns. 

Demographic advantages and disadvantages are also discussed, as presented by an older age range, with more people aged between 45 and 64 compared with the national average. 

To read the full report, please visit www.newanglia.co.uk  

Suffolk
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Eighteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The site between Ferry Road, Conway and Swallow Closes and Gulpher Road in Felixstowe will see 150 new homes

Planning and Development

Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon has been set up on the path that runs alongside Mount Road in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Live News

Two arrested after 14-year-old stabbed on Moreton Hall estate

Mariam Ghaemi and Angus Williams

Logo Icon
Cars parked at The Wherry in Lowestoft were left stuck in water due to flooding.

Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon