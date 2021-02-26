Published: 11:57 AM February 26, 2021

Skinner's dog food owner Roger Skinner, third from left, with wife Wendy and their children Ben and Georgie at Stradbroke mill - Credit: Skinner's

An East Anglian dog food brand has celebrated its 50th year with a new look and new wet food products.

Stradbroke-based Skinner's - which makes food for working dogs - says it is expanding its "hugely popular" Field & Trial range to include Wet Food and Treats in a range of flavours.

The treats are made using grain-free British ingredients - and are packaged using an in-house Tetra Pak facility.

The food can be used as a topper to its dry food range or used as a complete diet. It includes more than 60% meat and contains root vegetables such as potato and carrot to provide fibre.

The company - which sources local ingredients for its north Suffolk mill where possible - says it has used recyclable Tetra Pak packaging for its latest wet food range in a bid to make it as sustainable as possible.

It also teamed up with celebrated artist Angela Harding who created woodland illustrations for the packaging design.

Last year the company acquired another family-run operation in Norfolk, Naturediet, to create a giant £24m turnover business with a combined workforce of 90 people.

Skinner’s – a 19m turnover business based in Stradbroke presided over by Roger Skinner – and £4.5m turnover Naturediet in Ickburgh continue to operate across the two sites.

The enlarged Skinner’s group has ambitious future growth plans with several strategic initiatives planned for 2021.

Skinner's chief executive Tim Hansell said the company wanted to cut its carbon footprint and single use plastics within its packaging and chose Tetra Pak "as it ticks the boxes for our many sustainability targets".

"Our investment into this area now means that as a group, we are the first British manufacturer to have the Tetra Pak capabilities in-house," he said.

"While other dog food companies may use the packaging, many of these are produced abroad and shipped to the UK. In being manufactured in the UK, we are supporting our company ethos and reducing our carbon footprint all in one."

It had been "a real joy" working with Perry Haydn Taylor and his team at big fish to reposition the Skinner’s brand for future generations, he added.

"We are also incredibly proud to be partnering with Angela Harding, one of the UK’s leading countryside artists, whose fabulous illustrations feature on our new Field & Trial packaging designs. We hope Angela’s fabulous designs will uplift and inspire our customers on a daily basis.

“This is a really exciting time for everyone associated with Skinner’s. We are delighted with the new look and feel of the Skinner’s brand, which we feel is both modern and classic and really builds on our heritage, family values and deep connection with the great outdoors."

The new look and fully sustainable packaging was "just the start of the journey" for the Skinner’s brand, he added.

"We are delighted to be a brand that offers sustainability in the sector and will continue with our mission to bring good wholesome British food to working dogs and pleasing eco-friendly packaging to their owners.”







