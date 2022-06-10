News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Record-high fuel prices squeezing firm's margins 'to nothing', bosses warn

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM June 10, 2022
The RAC has forecast that petrol prices could fall below �1 per litre.

Soaring fuel prices are impacting businesses in Suffolk, it has been warned - Credit: PA

Many smaller businesses in Suffolk are seeing their margins "squeezed to nothing" as a result of soaring fuel prices, it has been warned. 

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce said businesses in the county were "especially vulnerable" to record fuel costs due to the high dependence on vehicle-reliant sectors, such as haulage and logistics. 

The independent organisation, which represents and supports firms in the county, said the rising fuel prices were also "slowing down" plans of some companies to get employees back into the office. 

The warning comes after figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday, with diesel at an average of 188.1p. 

That was an increase of 1.6p compared with Tuesday, taking the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £100.27.

Some forecourts in the UK are already selling petrol and diesel above £2 per litre.

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: SUFFOLK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “As a rural county with a higher-than-average dependence in vehicle-dependent sectors such as haulage and logistics, Suffolk’s businesses are especially vulnerable to the current sky-high fuel costs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for parcels
  2. 2 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 
  3. 3 Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay
  1. 4 Discover this hidden foodie paradise...in the heart of the Suffolk countryside 
  2. 5 Current state of play at Ipswich's League One promotion rivals
  3. 6 Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK
  4. 7 'I wasn't having it!' - Stewart recounts Chambers tunnel spat after joining Yeovil
  5. 8 Armed forces minister 'sorry' over paratroopers' alleged orgy at barracks
  6. 9 Ed Sheeran to sponsor Ipswich kits for second season
  7. 10 Man in 50s recovering after suffering serious head injuries in crash

"While larger firms seem to have hedged their exposure to increases in spot prices and so put off some of the full pain for a while, this is an option unavailable to the many thousands of smaller firms which are the backbone of our economy. Many are seeing their margins and cash flow squeezed to nothing as a result of these additional burdens.

“Suffolk Chamber is also hearing from some members that record fuel costs are slowing down their plans to get more staff back into their offices, even on a part-time basis.

"Others are suggesting that some staff are looking to cutback on their hours in order to reduce their own cost of living. At a time when businesses are struggling to recruit and retain talent, these short-term trends are less than helpful.

“Suffolk Chamber expects the government to support businesses and their staff through further temporary cuts in fuel duty and VAT on fuel in addition to the very modest reduction announced recently.”

File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. The Prime Minister plans to "ex

Fuel costs have hit another record high after figures revealed it would cost over £100 to fill the average 55-litre family car with diesel for the first time ever. - Credit: PA

Patrick Crew, managing director of Sudbury Cars, said his firm has had to raise taxi fares but added the company would absorb more of the fuel price hike than the customer.

He said: "We live in exceptional times, not just in terms of the price increase with fuel but the cost of living as a whole, whether it's food, energy, you name it. Everything's been hit. 

"But obviously our biggest outlay is the amount of fuel we go through to get from A to B.

"We will put up our airport prices up by the end of this week and then put the local jobs under review in the next week or so to see where we're at. 

"I'd also say that if fuel prices do drop, which I hope they do eventually although that remains to be seen, then we'll drop prices accordingly, especially for the airports back to where we would have had them previously."

Cost of Living
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_antonellacastelvedere_colchester_jun22

Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ian Crook agreed to join Ipswich from Norwich in 1996 before later pulling out of the deal

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Portsmouth chief uses failed Town move as cautionary transfer tale 

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1113 between Stowmarket and Needham Market

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon