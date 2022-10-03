News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'More important than ever' to be on the lookout for scams, says IT expert

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 12:52 PM October 3, 2022
Updated: 12:53 PM October 3, 2022
A Suffolk IT expert has offered tips for people to avoid cyber scams amid the cost-of-living crisis.

A Suffolk IT expert has offered tips for people to avoid cyber scams amid the cost-of-living crisis. - Credit: PA/SMY IT SERVICES

A Suffolk IT expert says people should watch out for online scams after government statistics revealed a spike in cost-of-living related fraud.

Jonathan Smy, managing director of Capel St Mary-based SMY IT Services, said the cybersecurity world is expecting an influx in reports of scams this winter as criminals look to prey on people’s fears in the cost-of-living crisis.

His warning comes after Office for National Statistics (ONS) research showed significant numbers of phishing attacks where fraudsters posed as energy providers or government agencies were attempted earlier this year.

More than 1,500 reports were made to the National Cyber Security Centre in the two weeks to August 5 alone about scam emails offering energy rebates from Ofgem.

Mr Smy said: “Cybercriminals are unfortunately experts at preying on our hopes and fears – so it is no surprise they are now trying to profit off the misery of the cost-of-living crisis.

“People should always be on alert when receiving communications by email or by text, but with so many of us now feeling the pinch, it is more important than ever to take the time to check messages are genuine.”

Phishing attacks are typically messages directing viewers to follow a malicious link that either spreads malware or encourages them to disclose personal information or passwords.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK
  2. 2 Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village
  3. 3 Solar farm developer eyes up 116-acre site in south Suffolk village
  1. 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  2. 5 Road blocked as van overturns after crash
  3. 6 Thieves continue to strike oil in Suffolk as fuel crisis deepens
  4. 7 Town's Barnardo's charity shop forced to close its doors
  5. 8 Pictures reveal aftermath of blaze that destroyed caravan in garden
  6. 9 Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September
  7. 10 Village sports club celebrates opening of £700,000 clubhouse

The personal information they steal is then used to steal funds, make unauthorised purchases or for identity theft.

Mr Smy added: “Some of the best ways to protect yourself or your business from phishing attacks are often the most simple.

“Taking the time to read over each message and question why you are receiving it is really important. Likewise, you should always check for spelling mistakes or subtle changes to the website domain names they are directing you to.”

Mr Smy added any businesses worried about the impact phishing may have on their business should enable two-factor authentication on staff accounts.

Good password practice and staff education are equally as important, he said.

Suffolk
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Wendy Menzi pulling a pint at The Five Bells in Great Cornard

Suffolk Live News

'It's been my life': Last orders for popular Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna salutes fans after the final whistle.

Football | Match reaction

'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon