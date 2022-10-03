'More important than ever' to be on the lookout for scams, says IT expert

A Suffolk IT expert has offered tips for people to avoid cyber scams amid the cost-of-living crisis. - Credit: PA/SMY IT SERVICES

A Suffolk IT expert says people should watch out for online scams after government statistics revealed a spike in cost-of-living related fraud.

Jonathan Smy, managing director of Capel St Mary-based SMY IT Services, said the cybersecurity world is expecting an influx in reports of scams this winter as criminals look to prey on people’s fears in the cost-of-living crisis.

His warning comes after Office for National Statistics (ONS) research showed significant numbers of phishing attacks where fraudsters posed as energy providers or government agencies were attempted earlier this year.

More than 1,500 reports were made to the National Cyber Security Centre in the two weeks to August 5 alone about scam emails offering energy rebates from Ofgem.

Mr Smy said: “Cybercriminals are unfortunately experts at preying on our hopes and fears – so it is no surprise they are now trying to profit off the misery of the cost-of-living crisis.

“People should always be on alert when receiving communications by email or by text, but with so many of us now feeling the pinch, it is more important than ever to take the time to check messages are genuine.”

Phishing attacks are typically messages directing viewers to follow a malicious link that either spreads malware or encourages them to disclose personal information or passwords.

The personal information they steal is then used to steal funds, make unauthorised purchases or for identity theft.

Mr Smy added: “Some of the best ways to protect yourself or your business from phishing attacks are often the most simple.

“Taking the time to read over each message and question why you are receiving it is really important. Likewise, you should always check for spelling mistakes or subtle changes to the website domain names they are directing you to.”

Mr Smy added any businesses worried about the impact phishing may have on their business should enable two-factor authentication on staff accounts.

Good password practice and staff education are equally as important, he said.