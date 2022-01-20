New deli could be added to attractions at Snape Maltings

Snape Maltings is set to add a new deli to its attractions - Credit: Tim Denny

A new delicatessen could be set to open at one of Suffolk's biggest tourist attractions.

Snape Maltings is seeking permission to carry out work which would enable part of the Granary Building to be leased by a tenant for a new deli.

The former maltings complex at Snape Bridge has been converted over the years into a range of uses including the world famous concert hall, being home to Britten Pears Arts, along with galleries, shops, places to eat and arts venues.

East Suffolk Council has been asked for consent to install air-conditioning in the Granary Building unit and officers are currently analysing the plans and expected to make a decision in the next few weeks.

The Granary is already home to four shops.

In documents submitted to the council, Lance Stanbury, head of property services for Britten Pears Arts, said the proposals will have "little or no impact" on the property, which is recognised as an important heritage asset.