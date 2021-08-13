Published: 4:30 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM August 13, 2021

Bespoke furniture business Sofas & Stuff is opening in the former Laura Ashley unit in the Cornhill in early September 2021. - Credit: Eddisons

A family-run sofa company is opening in a listed building in the centre of Bury St Edmunds next month.

Bespoke furniture retailer Sofas & Stuff has taken over the empty period premises that was formerly home to Laura Ashley and plans to open on September 4.

Sofas & Stuff prides itself on being able to upholster pieces in any fabric in the world. - Credit: Sofas & Stuff

The new sofa store is in the Grade II listed The Lexicon in Cornhill in the heart of the historic market town.

Sofas & Stuff is a family business with a long history in the furniture trade and prides itself on being able to design and create bespoke pieces using any fabric in the world.

Andrew Cussins, founder of Sofas & Stuff. - Credit: Sofas & Stuff

Andrew Cussins, founder and CEO of Sofas & Stuff, said: "We are excited to launch our new showroom in Bury St Edmunds, bringing the Sofas & Stuff experience to the beautiful town and surrounding area.

"Our team can’t wait to become part of the community, and to welcome customers into our new home.”

Sofas & Stuff's furniture is handmade in Britain. - Credit: Sofas & Stuff

Mr Cussins began his career in 1980, starting out as an apprentice at his father’s long-standing furniture empire, Waring & Gillow.

He went on to found Sofa Workshop, which he sold in 2002, and then launched Sofas & Stuff in 2009 with just four employees in Fittleworth, West Sussex.

The company's dedicated Bury St Edmunds webpage said the store would feature a large collection of bespoke sofas, chairs, sofa beds and beds, "all lovingly British made".

An illustration of the new showroom. - Credit: Sofas & Stuff

It added: "Our experienced and friendly design consultants are always on hand to help you create the perfect bespoke furniture for your home, upholstered in any fabric in the world."

A spokeswoman for Sofas & Stuff said three new members of staff have been employed at the showroom currently.

Mike Kirkham, from Bury BID (Business Improvement District), said: "We are really pleased that another business has chosen to trade in our vibrant town centre and to see this historic building in the Cornhill being brought back to life with such a creative family business.

"We wish them every success and welcome them to the BID family."

Sofas & Stuff is opening in a Grade II listed buidling, The Lexicon in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds - formerly the home of Laura Ashley. - Credit: Sofas & Stuff

Eddisons acting with joint agent GCW, let the unit to Sofas & Stuff on a long-term lease.

The company has taken the ground floor and first-floor space, totalling 3,840 square feet.