Promotion

Sue Wilcock speaks to partners at Greene & Greene Solicitors, Sarah Western and Hugo Greer-Walker, about how they are able to support construction businesses during these turbulent times.



The construction sector is currently contending with a perfect storm of unprecedented conditions. External factors such as Brexit, Covid and the war in Ukraine are all contributing to continued price rises, materials and labour shortages, and rising inflation.

Sarah Western and Hugo Greer-Walker are part of Greene & Greene’s construction and development team. They fully understand the issues facing the industry and, as Sarah explains, they are able to help.

“Probably most crucial at the moment, and something which has been well documented in the news, is the significant rise in the inflation rate. This is exacerbating the speed of increase in the prices of materials and making the previous art of providing fixed price tenders a very dangerous game indeed for contractors.

“I am a member of the Suffolk Joint Construction Committee (SJCC), a group that brings together the knowledge and opinions of local architects, quantity surveyors, builders, consulting engineers, building specialist contractors and specialist engineering contractors. Being able to listen to their views on the current market conditions has been invaluable to my understanding of the pressures they are under.

“In terms of solutions, legally, we can draft contracts to better protect contractors. For example, incorporating fluctuation provisions entirely, or in respect of certain materials. However, what the industry needs in the current market is a cultural change. There needs to be a more collaborative approach and perhaps developers need to be more open to sharing some of the risk of price increases.

“Historically, parties have tended to operate on a fixed price basis, as developers want cost certainty. This approach could lead to the possibility of the contractor becoming insolvent, which in the long run would be worse for the developer. So, if they still want that certainty, they will need to expect to have to pay a much higher price for the contractor to take on the risks of future price increases. It may therefore actually, be in the developer’s interest to accept some fluctuation provisions.

“What is essential though, more so now than ever, is having properly drafted written contracts in place, making clear exactly how the risk is allocated between the parties.”

This may be a way forward when it comes to fixed pricing, but what about the current issues facing businesses acquiring commercial property?

Hugo Greer-Walker is pragmatic about the challenges.

“The real issues at present revolve around supply and capacity. Whether clients are taking leases or buying land for development, the system is creaking. Warehouse and industrial land supply is scarce, and that is driving up prices, particularly in the A14 corridor which has been turbo-charged by the freeport plans at Felixstowe.

“Also, planning can be challenging, as local authorities remain under-staffed after a decade of austerity and Covid; even getting the right professional advice can be difficult. I doubt there will be much sympathy for lawyers, but the demand for surveying, valuation and legal services is outstripping supply across East Anglia.”

So, how is Greene & Greene helping clients deal with the current problems?

“We have huge depth of experience to offer a full-service solution to our clients,” Sarah says.

“We can help negotiate and draft the contracts and development agreements/leases etc to begin with, so the parties are clear of their contractual obligations and what risks they are taking on. Should any issues ever arise, we are also on hand to assist in any disputes. But, perhaps more importantly, by speaking to us early on, we can help with dispute avoidance.”

Hugo adds: “Our team’s approach is to be as tailored, commercial and pragmatic as possible, in order to reduce lead-in times and provide an excellent value for money service.

“However, one size does not fit all. We triage every matter where we are asked to quote and always use a second pair of eyes, to ensure we catch all aspects of a transaction and that we are consistent.

“We are also acutely conscious of peoples’ reluctance to incur unnecessary costs. Where circumstances allow, we offer a reduced scope of services at a lower cost.

“There’s always a balance between risk and cost, but we want clients to feel they get genuine value for our services, as then they will hopefully return to us.”