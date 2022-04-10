News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bumper line-up announced as festival returns

Dominic Bareham

Published: 12:38 PM April 10, 2022
The Opera Babes will be performing at the Southwold festival

The Opera Babes will be performing at the Southwold festival

A popular festival will be returning this summer after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will feature performances by folk, blues, jazz and classical music artists. 

The Southwold Arts Festival will be taking place over an eight-day period from June 25 to July 2 and will feature performances by well-known musicians, including Opera Babes and the jazz singer and radio broadcaster Clare Teal. 

Claire Teal will sing at the Southwold Arts Festival

Claire Teal will sing at the Southwold Arts Festival

The Southend Boys' and Girls' Choirs will also be singing and throughout the week, there will be Young Musicians showcases.  

Former ‘Radio 2 Folk Singer of the Year’ Eliza Carthy is bringing her trio to the festival later in the week, sharing the bill with the John Ward Band. 

Jazz singer Polly Gibbons, who comes from Suffolk, is providing an evening of bluesy, soulful jazz and will be joined by a jazz quartet led by the artistic director at Ronnie Scott’s Club in London.  

Folk singer Eliza Carthy will be at the Southwold festival

Folk singer Eliza Carthy will be at the Southwold festival

Other events include the Derek Nash Band featuring Noel McCalla in his celebration of the genius of Stevie Wonder and the closing musical event of the festival will be provided by the Blues Band, as it will be the final night of their Farewell Tour. 

However, the festival will not just be giving centre stage to musical performances, as there will also be inspirational talks on subjects as diverse as the Amazon rainforest, sea sagas and coastal people. 

There will also be a talk about the pirate radio station Radio Caroline, while wildlife expert Kate Bradbury will describe ways in which gardeners can attract wildlife and create habitats in their gardens. 

Dr Phil Hammond will be at Southwold Arts Festival

Dr Phil Hammond will be at Southwold Arts Festival

Comedy will be provided by Dr Phil Hammond who will recall funny incidents from his many years working in the NHS and dialect specialist Charlie Haylock will explain how he provided dialect tuition for the feature film ‘The Dig’.  

There will also be theatre performances, including a dramatisation of many of Charles Dickens’ characters and a tribute to the singer Joyce Grenfell. 

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.southwoldartsfestival.co.uk  

Music
Theatre
Comedy
Suffolk
Southwold News
A14 Suffolk News

