Popular Southwold fish and chip shop for sale for £850k

Published: 7:00 PM July 24, 2021

Marks Fish & Chip Shop in Southwold is up for sale - Credit: Fennel

One of the most popular fish and chip takeaways in Southwold is up for sale - with an asking price of £850,000.

Marks Fish & Chip Shop, in the coastal resort's Station Road and a short walk from the seafront, is on the market with Halesworth-based chartered surveyor Fennel.

The property is described by Fennel as being in a "highly visible position" close to Southwold's main retailers in High Street.

The seating area of the coastal fish and chip store - Credit: Fennel

Fennel also said Southwold boasts a "thriving community which benefits from a substantial tourist influx throughout the year".

As well as offering a takeaway service, Marks has an extensive indoor seating area and several outbuildings for storage.

The price includes the shop's fryer and all other fixtures and fittings - Credit: Fennel

The price of £850,000 includes the business and the fixtures and fittings, such as the fryer and kitchen area to the rear of the property.

Fennel said the business has a potential rental income of £36,000 a year.