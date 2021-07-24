Popular Southwold fish and chip shop for sale for £850k
- Credit: Fennel
One of the most popular fish and chip takeaways in Southwold is up for sale - with an asking price of £850,000.
Marks Fish & Chip Shop, in the coastal resort's Station Road and a short walk from the seafront, is on the market with Halesworth-based chartered surveyor Fennel.
The property is described by Fennel as being in a "highly visible position" close to Southwold's main retailers in High Street.
Fennel also said Southwold boasts a "thriving community which benefits from a substantial tourist influx throughout the year".
As well as offering a takeaway service, Marks has an extensive indoor seating area and several outbuildings for storage.
The price of £850,000 includes the business and the fixtures and fittings, such as the fryer and kitchen area to the rear of the property.
Fennel said the business has a potential rental income of £36,000 a year.
