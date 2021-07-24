News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Popular Southwold fish and chip shop for sale for £850k

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM July 24, 2021   
Marks Fish & Chip Shop in Southwold is up for sale

Marks Fish & Chip Shop in Southwold is up for sale - Credit: Fennel

One of the most popular fish and chip takeaways in Southwold is up for sale - with an asking price of £850,000.

Marks Fish & Chip Shop, in the coastal resort's Station Road and a short walk from the seafront, is on the market with Halesworth-based chartered surveyor Fennel.

The property is described by Fennel as being in a "highly visible position" close to Southwold's main retailers in High Street.

The seating area of the coastal fish and chip store

The seating area of the coastal fish and chip store - Credit: Fennel

Fennel also said Southwold boasts a "thriving community which benefits from a substantial tourist influx throughout the year".

As well as offering a takeaway service, Marks has an extensive indoor seating area and several outbuildings for storage.

The price includes the shop's fryer and all other fixtures and fittings

The price includes the shop's fryer and all other fixtures and fittings - Credit: Fennel

You may also want to watch:

The price of £850,000 includes the business and the fixtures and fittings, such as the fryer and kitchen area to the rear of the property.

Fennel said the business has a potential rental income of £36,000 a year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Plenty of positives despite Palace defeat
  2. 2 How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress
  3. 3 5 places to avoid the crowds in Suffolk this summer
  1. 4 Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer
  2. 5 Two people injured after car flips over in east Suffolk
  3. 6 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
  4. 7 Returning fans, new faces and a visit from Premier League royalty - Town face Crystal Palace as pre-season moves up a gear
  5. 8 Leisure centre closes after travellers park up on site
  6. 9 Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name
  7. 10 Ipswich Town 0 Crystal Palace 1: Zaha makes Town pay the penalty
Food and Drink
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Hone

Latitude Festival | Video

Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Hayden Coulson, MIddlesbrough

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Interview

Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88,000

Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus