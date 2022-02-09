The Swan at Southwold has scooped an AA Four Star Red Inspectors' Choice Award in 2022 - Credit: Adnams

A Southwold hotel is toasting a top-flight award from inspectors.

The Swan at Southwold - owned by independent pubs and brewery group Adnams - has scooped an AA Four Star Red and Inspectors' Choice Award - the inspectors' top rating.

The red star rating - which it has retained - indicates inspectors consider it to be one of the best hotels in the British Isles, excelling in its hospitality and service - but Adnams said being awarded the Inspectors' Choice was "even more special".

Inside The Swan at Southwold - which has scooped an AA inspectors' choice award in 2022 - Credit: Adnams

General manager Liliane Aubourg said: “We are on a cloud, this is so exciting and to share this with our team was so special and an incredibly proud moment for us all.

Southwold Swan general manager Liliane Aubourg is 'on a cloud' after the AA red star accolade - Credit: Adnams

“To be part of the very few who achieve this recognition, the best of the best is due to our incredible team, who take so much joy out of ensuring that we do all we can to give our guests the very best times and lasting memories whether it be staying with us, enjoying our incredible meals or our afternoon teas."

Adnams director of properties Nick Attfield said the award was "incredibly special", and recognised the "dedication and focus of the entire team who care so much about their guests experience”.

“Creating wonderful experiences for our customers is why we are here," he said.

“I know the wider Adnams business are thrilled for the team too, it’s even more special in our 150th year. Since 1872 conviviality, conversation and creating memories has been at the forefront of everything we do.”







