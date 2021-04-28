Southwold woman launches 'brilliant and brave' anti-racism campaign

Published: 7:15 AM April 28, 2021

Jessica Gregson who created 'Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism' - Credit: Jessica Gregson

A Southwold woman has launched a campaign helping businesses stand up to racism that has been welcomed as "brilliant and brave".

Jessica Gregson started Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism following the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.

The initiative offers signage for businesses, as well as training and practical advice and information on how to tackle racism.

Ms Gregson said: "We offer a way for people who haven’t necessarily, directly suffered from racism, but want to take a stand, to show solidarity and help to create change.

'Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism' is a campaign helping businesses stand up to racism - Credit: Anthony Cullen/Adnams

"We will give businesses the tools and the confidence to make the first steps that lead to lasting change.

"As the initiative grows, we hope to build a large community and for the Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism branding to become an important and widely-recognised symbol.”

The campaign received funding from Southold-based brewery Adnams, which will display the signs its pubs - as well as use the materials to educate and support its staff.

Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams, said: “Standing to fight racism in whatever form is critically important to me personally, to our business and to society.

Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams - Credit: Archant

"Supporting Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism will enable and empower people and businesses to create change for the better.

"We all can and should make a positive difference.”

The campaign's logo was created by design agency Halo. It is based upon research and learning materials provided by culture change business Utopia.

For every joining pack sold by the initiative, a donation will be made to Create Not Hate - a non-profit community interest dompany which helps marginalised young people from the inner city unlock their creative potential.

Trevor Robinson, founder of Quiet Storm and Create Not Hate, said: "Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism is a brilliant and brave organisation – I love the simple but powerful way it confronts racism.

Trevor Robinson OBE, founder of Quiet Storm and Create Not Hate. - Credit: CREATE NOT HATE

"I’m conscious of the impact of racism because it’s affected me since I was born.

"The fact that Jess has felt compelled to do this as someone who does not share these experiences is truly inspiring.

"Create Not Hate is grateful and excited for this partnership and we look forward to seeing the powerful impact we can make together.”