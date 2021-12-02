Suffolk spa wins five bubbles in the national Good Spa Guide
- Credit: The Spa at Bedford Lodge
A Suffolk spa has won five bubbles in the national Good Spa Guide awards.
The Spa at Bedford Lodge, in Newmarket, was given the award for the ninth year running after the guide's spa spy visited to assess the facilities.
The Good Spa Guide choses its winners based on their facilities, range of treatments, fine dining and overall customer experience.
Celebrating the award, new Spa manager Kate Lake, says: “We are so thrilled to have received a 5 Bubble rating from the 2021 Good Spa Guide Awards yet again.
"After a tough couple of years in the industry, we are all very proud of each other and our spa team.
"I personally feel honoured to work with such a fantastic and motivated team and this award pays tribute to all of the excellent work at The Spa.
"We wish to continue offering our guests the most exceptional experience for many years to come!”
