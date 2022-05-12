News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk sports centre is set to reopen on a permanent basis

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:02 PM May 12, 2022
Updated: 10:31 AM May 13, 2022
The future of Sudbury Sports Centre has been secured

The future of Sudbury Sports Centre has been secured - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The future of a Suffolk sports centre has been secured as part of a new arrangement which will see the facility reopen for community use. 

Sudbury Sports Centre, situated at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, had been operating under a six-month interim contract, but on a demand-led basis and the fitness suite was not able to open. 

However, from September, the centre will be able to reopen for community use following an agreement between Ormiston Academies Trust and lettings provider Edu-Lettings. 

The current interim period ends on May 30 and Edu-Lettings is hoping to gradually reopen some of the facilities over the summer period before the official start date at the beginning of September. 

Nick Bowen, managing director of Edu-Lettings, said: “We are really looking forward to becoming the full-time lettings provider for Sudbury Sports Centre, as we continue our work with the trust to ensure that the facilities continue to benefit students and the academy, as well as supporting the health and social wellbeing of the wider local community.” 

Sudbury News
A14 Suffolk News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Land off the A11 north of Red Lodge where a masterplan for 300 homes has been drawn up

West Suffolk Council

Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hengrave thatch home fire

Suffolk Live News

Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A number of suspected of bombs have been dug up on a building site in Bury St Edmunds. A 100m cordon

Suffolk Highways | Video

Cordon lifted after suspected bombs found in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The former swimming pool in Recreation Way, Mildenhall.

West Suffolk Council

'Old and costly' swimming pool to be demolished

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon