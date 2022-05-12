Suffolk sports centre is set to reopen on a permanent basis

The future of a Suffolk sports centre has been secured as part of a new arrangement which will see the facility reopen for community use.

Sudbury Sports Centre, situated at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, had been operating under a six-month interim contract, but on a demand-led basis and the fitness suite was not able to open.

However, from September, the centre will be able to reopen for community use following an agreement between Ormiston Academies Trust and lettings provider Edu-Lettings.

The current interim period ends on May 30 and Edu-Lettings is hoping to gradually reopen some of the facilities over the summer period before the official start date at the beginning of September.

Nick Bowen, managing director of Edu-Lettings, said: “We are really looking forward to becoming the full-time lettings provider for Sudbury Sports Centre, as we continue our work with the trust to ensure that the facilities continue to benefit students and the academy, as well as supporting the health and social wellbeing of the wider local community.”