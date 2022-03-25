East Suffolk town ready to spring into action this weekend

Leiston Long Shop Museum will be hosting a Steam Up event on Sunday - Credit: Archant

The arrival of spring is being heralded with a weekend of celebrations in an east Suffolk town.

On Saturday, visitors to Leiston will be able to enjoy an array of events being organised as part of the town’s Discover Leiston Spring Celebration.

A new community green space being created at the United Church in Leiston will also be used for the first time, although it is not due to be formally opened until June.

Among events taking place, there will be live music in High Green between 10am and 2pm, featuring brass/rock band Hurricane Wolves, musician NWRVR, singer-songwriter Billy Hunt and youth music organisation Pro Corda.

Also on High Green, between noon and 1pm, there will be a performance by DanceEast Kick Start Dancers, while in Main Street there will be a 24ft high climbing wall for children to enjoy outside Long Shop Museum.

Meanwhile, in Church Garden, Sundowner DJs Ben Horner and David Freeland will be performing laid back funk, reggae, soul, Brazilian, Balearic and disco records.

There will also be a circus workshop featuring magic, fire and circus skills, along with free cartoons at Leiston Film Theatre in High Street.

Refreshments will be provided by Queen Bea Coffee and Harris’ Hog Roast.

Among stands at the event will be Net Zero Leiston, formed by the town council, Sizewell C developer EDF and Leiston Together, which will provide visitors with advice on how to reduce their carbon emissions.

The town is aiming to become the first in the country to have a fully-engineered guide for residents and businesses to reduce their carbon emissions to net zero.

On Sunday, the Long Shop Museum in Main Street will be hosting its annual Steam Up event between 10am and 3pm to kick-off its season.

The parade yard will be filled with an array of live engines for the family to enjoy, while visitors will be able to enjoy a community hub, rejuvenated museum garden and café facility.

Cost is £8 for adults, £6 for senior citizens and £4 for children.

For more information, visit https://www.longshopmuseum.co.uk