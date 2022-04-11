News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cuddles with lambs all part of the springtime fun at farm day

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:30 AM April 11, 2022
Harley and Caset Suffolk with some lambs. Otley College lambing fair

Harley and Caset getting to grips with some of this year's new lambs at Suffolk Rural - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Spring was definitely in the air as more than 1,600 visitors enjoyed a day out in the sunshine meeting dozens of new-born lambs.

The Spring Family Farm Day hosted by Suffolk Rural (formerly Otley College) was blessed with fine seasonal weather as it celebrated and championed land-based careers.

The Gordon family enjoying the Spring Family Farm Day at Suffolk Rural

The Gordon family enjoying the Spring Family Farm Day at Suffolk Rural - Credit: Suffolk Rural

Guests had the chance to meet some of the 54 new-born Lleyn lambs, a baby Guernsey goat, Red Poll cattle and some alpacas.

Lottie enjoying herself with the lamns. Otley College have a lambing fair to welcome all the lambs

Lottie enjoying herself with the lambs at Suffolk Rural - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Other activities included face painting, dog agility, equine activities and the animal studies department gave out information and helped raise money for a local charity called Poppy’s Crèche.

Tate on a tractor. Otley College have a lambing fair to welcome all the lambs

Tate on a tractor - part of the fun at the Suffolk Rural farm day aimed at encouraging interest in careers on the land - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary also attended and food was provided by a team from Suffolk New College’s restaurant Chefs’ Whites.

Student Spencer Campbell at the Suffolk Rural event

Student Spencer Campbell at the Suffolk Rural event - Credit: Suffolk Rural

Farm manager at Suffolk Rural, Patrick Wrenn said: “It was brilliant to see so many happy visitors, the weather was perfect and we look forward to our Big Day Out in May where we get to do it all again on a bigger scale.”

Archer with a baby lamb. Otley College have a lambing fair to welcome all the lambs

Archer with a baby lamb at the day out - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Among those enjoying the day were Rachel Southgate, from Ipswich, who attended with her son Jack. She said: “We were excited to come along – it’s really lovely to see the animals close up.”

Freya with a lamb. Otley College have a lambing fair to welcome all the lambs

Freya gets up close with a lamb at the Suffolk Rural event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

College spokesperson for the event, head of land-based studies Lynsey Wilson said: “I’d like to thank the public for supporting us. I would also like to congratulate all the staff and students for putting on such a great event. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our family fun day The Big Day Out on Saturday, May 7.”

Otley College have a lambing fair to welcome all the lambs PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mums and lambs at the Suffolk Rural (previously Otley College) farm day out event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Jack and Rachel Southgate enjoy meeting the animals

Jack and Rachel Southgate enjoy meeting the animals - Credit: Suffolk Rural

Mrs Ockelton and her daughter at the face painting at the farm day out at Suffolk Rural

Mrs Ockelton and her daughter at the face painting at the farm day out at Suffolk Rural - Credit: Suffolk Rural

Rupert the dog with his owner Yvonne Hope at the Suffolk Rural event

Rupert the dog with his owner Yvonne Hope at the Suffolk Rural event - Credit: Suffolk Rural


Education News
Suffolk

