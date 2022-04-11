Gallery
Cuddles with lambs all part of the springtime fun at farm day
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Spring was definitely in the air as more than 1,600 visitors enjoyed a day out in the sunshine meeting dozens of new-born lambs.
The Spring Family Farm Day hosted by Suffolk Rural (formerly Otley College) was blessed with fine seasonal weather as it celebrated and championed land-based careers.
Guests had the chance to meet some of the 54 new-born Lleyn lambs, a baby Guernsey goat, Red Poll cattle and some alpacas.
Other activities included face painting, dog agility, equine activities and the animal studies department gave out information and helped raise money for a local charity called Poppy’s Crèche.
The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary also attended and food was provided by a team from Suffolk New College’s restaurant Chefs’ Whites.
Farm manager at Suffolk Rural, Patrick Wrenn said: “It was brilliant to see so many happy visitors, the weather was perfect and we look forward to our Big Day Out in May where we get to do it all again on a bigger scale.”
Among those enjoying the day were Rachel Southgate, from Ipswich, who attended with her son Jack. She said: “We were excited to come along – it’s really lovely to see the animals close up.”
College spokesperson for the event, head of land-based studies Lynsey Wilson said: “I’d like to thank the public for supporting us. I would also like to congratulate all the staff and students for putting on such a great event. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our family fun day The Big Day Out on Saturday, May 7.”