Stansted bosses say airport running as normal despite delays elsewhere

Stansted Airport bosses say the terminal is running as normal despite delays elsewhere - Credit: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Bosses at Stansted Airport have reassured worried travellers that things are running as normal, despite flights being cancelled elsewhere in the country.

The half-term period has seen a sharp rise in passenger numbers for Stansted with approximately 900,000 people expected to use the airport between Friday, May 27 and Monday, June 6.

A spokesman for Manchester Airports Group, which operates London Stansted, said the airport was "very busy", but added the terminal was "running well with flights operating as per the schedule".

In other parts of the country, passengers have experienced severe delays and cancellations – including a quarter of TUI flights from Manchester Airport.

At London Stansted Airport, only one flight has been cancelled – a TUI flight on Saturday, May 28.

And bosses say passengers pictured in national newspapers sleeping on the floor at Stansted were waiting for transport home from this flight.

Airport bosses had been gearing up for increased footfall since coronavirus travel restrictions have been lifted.

In April, Steve Griffiths, Stansted Airport managing director, warned passengers: "While queues may be longer than people are used to at times, customers can definitely help us by arriving in good time.

Steve Griffiths, managing director of Stansted Airport - Credit: Archant

"We are also keen to remind people how they can minimise any unnecessary delays at the airport.

"We recommend that passengers check for any road or rail disruptions that could affect their journey to the airport, and arrive at the terminal at the earliest time their airline allows them to check in.

"To prepare for the summer, we began a major recruitment drive in January to fill hundreds of roles in our security operation, and partner organisations like airlines, ground handlers and Border Force have also been recruiting.

"We are all really excited to welcome more and more passengers back to London Stansted and will be working hard to ensure they have the best possible experience while at the airport."