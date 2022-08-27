Stansted Airport's drop-off fees still highest in UK after prices hike
- Credit: Will Durrant
Stansted Airport continues to top the table for the most expensive drop-off fees of the UK’s major airports.
Research conducted by the RAC has found 16 of the 22 airports analysed have introduced or raised charges for dropping off passengers in the past three years.
Stansted, in north-west Essex, charges £7 for up to 15 minutes, an increase from £4 for 10 minutes in 2019, before the Covid pandemic.
The price rise was announced in October 2020, meaning Stansted's drop-off fees remain the highest in the UK.
A spokesman for Stansted said it still has a free drop-off facility in one of its car parks, while about 52% passengers travel to the airport on public transport.
For people living within a 10-mile radius of the airport, a discount scheme is in place for those using the express set down facility.
The RAC research found eight airports charge £5 for dropping off passengers, with time allowances ranging from five minutes to 15 minutes.
The RAC has claimed drivers will be "stunned" by some of the "sky-high" fees for so-called kiss and fly charges, which are typically levied for dropping off someone as close to an airport terminal as possible.
Nicholas Lyes, RAC head of roads policy, said limited public transport options for some airports and concerns about train strikes mean many passengers are asking a friend or relative to give them a lift.
He said: "Anyone dropping a loved one off at the terminal this summer will be stunned by some of these sky-high, kiss-and-drop charges.
"And for those using the UK’s two busiest airports, the luxury of free drop-offs outside the terminal building has been replaced by some pretty high fees.
"Minute for minute and pound for pound, some of these charges could almost be as high as the airfare itself."
Mr Lyes said it appears many airports have increased fees to "partially make up for two years of lost revenue" during the pandemic.
He advised drivers to research charges before heading to airports, and warned them to be aware that many sites use cameras to enforce bans on stopping in certain areas.
"Trying to drop passengers off without paying could result in a hefty charge," he added.