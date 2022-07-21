Stansted Airport has second most expensive parking fees in the world

Stansted Airport has been found to have the second most expensive parking fees in the world - Credit: Will Durrant

Stansted Airport in Essex has the second most expensive parking fees in the world, according to a new study.

Research from driving organisation Zutobi has compared parking prices at the busiest airports in every country, to reveal which airport has the most expensive parking rate for a weeks stay.

To gather the statistics, Zutobi looked at the busiest airports in the every country in terms of the number of commercial passengers that use them each year.

Each airport's website was visited to explore the pricing options and the prices recorded were the least amount customers could be charged for a full week's parking.

In the findings, Stansted Airport was found to be the second most costly airport in the world - second only to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

At Stansted, which is the busiest in East Anglia in terms of passenger numbers, travellers are faced with costs of £210 to park for seven days, the study found.

These findings come after a motorist had their vehicle seized after trying to avoid parking fees at the airport in June.

A driver had his car seized after trying to avoid paying at Stansted Airport - Credit: Essex Police

The only other UK airport in the top 10 was London Gatwick, which costs £145 for a week's worth of parking.