Stansted bosses confident summer flights will run to schedule

Bosses at Stansted Airport are confident their summer flights will go ahead as planned, despite airlines being told to review their schedules to ensure they are deliverable.

These reassurances come shortly after severe delays and cancellations caused chaos in other parts of the country at half-term.

A spokesman for Manchester Airports Group, which operates London Stansted, said: "Unlike many other airports across the UK and Europe, Stansted hasn't experienced operational flight cancellation in recent months, just a couple of easyJet and one Tui.

"And looking ahead, we have no reason to believe that situation will change. Ryanair and Jet2 in particular, our main carriers, have no issues."

On Wednesday, June 15, the Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority issued a joint letter to the aviation industry asking airlines to review their summer timetables to avoid late cancellations.

Within the letter, they urged companies to offer "cancellations at the earliest possibility to deliver a more robust schedule" instead of offering consumers "late notice on-the-day cancellations".

There was a particularly sharp rise in delays and cancellations across other parts of the country due to increased footfall during the half-term period.

At Stansted, around 900,000 passengers passed through the airport during half-term, with 80,000 per day over the Jubilee Banh Holiday weekend.

Despite this, the airport only saw one flight cancellation over this period and airport bosses are confident their summer flight schedule will be handled with similar success.

Hoping to remedy the delays and cancellations elsewhere in the aviation industry, the letter said: "Your schedules must be based on the resources you and your contractors expect to have available, and should be resilient for the unplanned and inevitable operational challenges that you will face."

It also stated airlines must keep consumers informed by having "sufficiently staffed call centres and user-friendly digital channels".

In April, Stansted Airport managing director Steve Griffiths offered his advice to passengers to ensure their journeys run as smoothly as possible.

He recommended customers arrive in good time for their flights, check for road or rail disruptions and minimise any unnecessary delays at the airport.

Mr Griffiths added: "We are all really excited to welcome more and more passengers back to London Stansted and will be working hard to ensure they have the best possible experience while at the airport."