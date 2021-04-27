Published: 5:39 PM April 27, 2021

Stansted Airport's owner MAG has reached a deal with unions to try to preserve jobs Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT - Credit: Stansted Airport

An airport owner and union officials have reached a “landmark” deal to try to stem the tide of job losses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Stansted airport lost nearly a fifth of its workforce at the end of 2020 when 376 jobs were shed out of a total workforce of around 2,000. Currently around 70% of its remaining staff are on furlough — although numbers can vary according to operational needs.

Now owner Manchester Airport Group (MAG) has signed a 12-month agreement with unions as airports continue to operate at well below normal levels because of travel restrictions.

It will safeguard workers at its Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports from compulsory redundancy while the government’s furlough scheme — currently scheduled to end on September 30 — is in operation.

Under the agreement, workers not required for work will receive 80% of their full pay. Those in work for up to 85% of their normal hours will receive 90% of their full pay and those who are working for 85% and above of their normal hours will receive 100% of their wage.

A fair share arrangement has been set up to ensure that work is shared out equitably, and an oversight committee established. Unite, Prospect and Unison have all signed up.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Lawrence Chapple-Gill said it was an “excellent” deal which preserves jobs and protects workers’ incomes.

“Given the incredible challenges being faced in the aviation sector, members have understood and accepted that this agreement was necessary in order to preserve employment in the long-term,” he said.

Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said the deal should act as a benchmark for the sector.

“Unite calls on other companies in the sector to agree to similar job saving agreements which has been achieved despite the absence of a clear plan from government for the restart of the sector.”

He called for the government to extend the Job Retention Scheme (JRS) for aviation beyond September to avoid thousands of job losses.

A MAG spokesman said the last year had been “the most challenging in our history” and the industry had been hit harder than any other.

Tens of thousands of people had already lost their jobs and MAG had “significantly” reduced in size, he said.

It had recently consulted with trade unions on a limited number of further redundancies across the three airports.

“Separately, we also discussed proposals to avoid further compulsory redundancies though new temporary pay and working arrangements for the year ahead. This reflected the fact that there remains some uncertainty over the nature and timing of international travel resuming and how that will impact our operations,” he said.

“We are very pleased we was able to reach agreement with our trade unions on this temporary arrangement that will enable colleagues to return to work on full pay as soon as the industry recovers.

“The over-arching aim of these discussions was always to protect jobs and deliver the best possible outcome for our people in the circumstances and we would like to thank our trade unions and colleagues for their on-going support and cooperation.



